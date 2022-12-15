Unit 5 adds open attendance areas near Fairview, Prairieland, Parkside schools

NORMAL — Bloomington-Normal’s renewed focus on developing housing continues to touch multiple assets in the community, including McLean County Unit 5's bottom line and how it adjusts schools' boundaries.

The school board voted Wednesday to approve new open attendance areas in which some students might not attend the nearest elementary schools as a way to address schools at capacity in growing areas.

Assistant Superintendent Michelle Lamboley said that for more than 20 years, the Normal-based district has had two of these areas, and after a board vote, the district now has five.

These are in areas where new developments are being added and will affect only those moving into the areas, not any families already there.

The new open attendance areas will be in the area off Shelbourne Drive where the former Shelbourne Apartments previously owned by Illinois State University will be redeveloped; Wintergreen and Carden Springs subdivisions in north Normal; and the area of Hovey Avenue and Parkside Road where a subdivision is expected.

Based on current enrollment at Fairview, Prairieland and Parkside elementary schools, new residents moving into those areas could put the schools beyond capacity, Lamboley said.

In open attendance areas, the administration will place students in the Shelbourne area at Fairview, Carlock or Sugar Creek. In Wintergreen and Carden Springs, students will be placed at Prairieland, Hudson, Sugar Creek or Oakdale. In the Parkside area, students will be placed at Parkside, Carlock, Fox Creek or Oakdale elementary schools.

“I will always utilize that first school listed as much as I can, knowing that I have to be careful with the overcrowding,” Lamboley said, noting she and the administration also will prioritize placements at the schools with the lowest enrollment with consideration for the students’ travel.

Families with more than one student will be able to continue in the same school as long as there is no break in attendance for the family, she added.

Students placed in schools outside of walking distance will be assigned a bus route. The open attendance area designations will be used for elementary schools only; junior high and high school placements will continue to be based on location.

These three new open attendance areas join the district’s first two, located in the area south of Raab Road and west of Airport Road, comprising the Healing Stone Apartments and Healing Stone Court, and the area west of Ekstam Drive, south of Cornelius Drive and north of Gerig Drive, comprising the Wingover Luxury Apartments.

In other business, the Unit 5 board approved a resolution declaring First Student, the bus company that has provided transportation for the district since 2012, as the lowest responsible and responsive bidder and authorizing the administration to begin contract negotiations with the company.

Curt Richardson, attorney for the district, said the administration decided to put the bus service up for bid this year “to make sure that we’re being competitive.”

The district has used First Student since outsourcing transportation in 2012.

First Student offered the lowest bid at $11,443,513.37, which is about 10.7% more than the district is currently paying for transportation. However, Richardson said if Unit 5 had chosen to extend the existing contract with First Student instead of being open to bids, the district likely would have seen an increase of 12% to 20%.

North American Central School Bus, the company that owns Illinois Central School Bus and runs transportation for neighboring Bloomington District 87, submitted a $13,121,995.35 bid, which is about $1.7 million higher than First Student’s.

Board member Amy Roser said the majority of concerns regarding First Student’s service are now tied to staffing issues, as the region and the country are experiencing a bus driver shortage.

But she also said she knows some Unit 5 families “have had negative experiences with busing and that has caused significant stress for their student or their families. … So as we negotiate this contract, I think it’s important to remember those families and to build in the protections that would maybe make those families feel more comfortable with this decision.”

The board also approved an estimated 2022 property tax levy of $138.7 million for taxes payable in 2023, which reflects a 5.24% increase from the 2021 levy of about $131.8 million.

The tax rate for Unit 5 is projected to decrease slightly from $5.582 per $100 equalized assessed valuation last year to $5.482 per $100 EAV this year.

At this tax rate, the owner of a $150,000 home would pay about $2,741 for Unit 5’s portion of their tax bill and the owner of a $200,000 home would pay about $3,655.

Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman said the district actually is expected to receive around $137 million. That estimate assumes 6% growth in EAV, while the proposed levy assumes 8% growth. Both also include an expected $21.5 million in new construction.

The district’s overall tax rate is expected to decrease between 10 and 13 cents from last year’s rate.

While the rate is expected to decrease, taxpayers whose assessments increase may end up paying more in taxes next year than they did this year, Hickman said when the levy was presented in November.

Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics #26. Trading Places (1983) #25. Happy Christmas (2014) #24. Bad Santa (2003) #23. Gremlins (1984) #22. Joyeux Noel (2005) #21. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010) #20. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) #19. Die Hard (1988) #18. Tokyo Godfathers (2003) #17. Edward Scissorhands (1990) #16. Metropolitan (1990) #15. A Christmas Story (1983) #14. 2046 (2004) #13. Christmas, Again (2014) #12. Tuesday, After Christmas (2010) #11. C.R.A.Z.Y. (2005) #10. Eastern Promises (2007) #9. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) #8. A Christmas Tale (2008) #7. Tangerine (2015) #6. Little Women (1994) #5. Miracle on 34th Street (1947) #4. It's a Wonderful Life (1946) #3. Little Women (2019) #2. The Apartment (1960) #1. Carol (2015) Does consumerism ruin Christmas or do we need the economic jolt? Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics #27. Happiest Season (2020) #26. Trading Places (1983) #25. Happy Christmas (2014) #24. Bad Santa (2003) #23. Gremlins (1984) #22. Joyeux Noel (2005) #21. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010) #20. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) #19. Die Hard (1988) #18. Tokyo Godfathers (2003) #17. Edward Scissorhands (1990) #16. Metropolitan (1990) #15. A Christmas Story (1983) #14. 2046 (2004) #13. Christmas, Again (2014) #12. Tuesday, After Christmas (2010) #11. C.R.A.Z.Y. (2005) #10. Eastern Promises (2007) #9. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) #8. A Christmas Tale (2008) #7. Tangerine (2015) #6. Little Women (1994) #5. Miracle on 34th Street (1947) #4. It's a Wonderful Life (1946) #3. Little Women (2019) #2. Carol (2015) #1. The Apartment (1960)