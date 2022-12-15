Unit 5 adds open attendance areas near Fairview, Prairieland, Parkside schools

NORMAL — Bloomington-Normal’s
renewed focus on developing housing continues to touch multiple assets in the community, including McLean County Unit 5's bottom line and how it adjusts schools' boundaries.
The school board voted Wednesday to approve new open attendance areas in which some students might not attend the nearest elementary schools as a way to address schools at capacity in growing areas.
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Lamboley said that for more than 20 years, the Normal-based district has had two of these areas, and after a board vote, the district now has five.
These are in areas where
new developments are being added and will affect only those moving into the areas, not any families already there.
The new open attendance areas will be in the area off Shelbourne Drive where the
former Shelbourne Apartments previously owned by Illinois State University will be redeveloped; Wintergreen and Carden Springs subdivisions in north Normal; and the area of Hovey Avenue and Parkside Road where a subdivision is expected.
Based on current enrollment at Fairview, Prairieland and Parkside elementary schools, new residents moving into those areas could put the schools beyond capacity, Lamboley said.
In open attendance areas, the administration will place students in the Shelbourne area at Fairview, Carlock or Sugar Creek. In Wintergreen and Carden Springs, students will be placed at Prairieland, Hudson, Sugar Creek or Oakdale. In the Parkside area, students will be placed at Parkside, Carlock, Fox Creek or Oakdale elementary schools.
“I will always utilize that first school listed as much as I can, knowing that I have to be careful with the overcrowding,” Lamboley said, noting she and the administration also will prioritize placements at the schools with the lowest enrollment with consideration for the students’ travel.
Families with more than one student will be able to continue in the same school as long as there is no break in attendance for the family, she added.
Students placed in schools outside of walking distance will be assigned a bus route. The open attendance area designations will be used for elementary schools only; junior high and high school placements will continue to be based on location.
These three new open attendance areas join the district’s first two, located in the area south of Raab Road and west of Airport Road, comprising the Healing Stone Apartments and Healing Stone Court, and the area west of Ekstam Drive, south of Cornelius Drive and north of Gerig Drive, comprising the Wingover Luxury Apartments.
As the market for single-family homes in Bloomington-Normal has grown more strained, some new residents have expanded their prospects to the county's rural communities.
In other business, the Unit 5 board approved a resolution declaring First Student, the bus company that has provided transportation for the district since 2012, as the lowest responsible and responsive bidder and authorizing the administration to begin contract negotiations with the company.
Curt Richardson, attorney for the district, said the administration decided to put the bus service up for bid this year “to make sure that we’re being competitive.”
The district has used First Student since outsourcing transportation in 2012.
First Student offered the lowest bid at $11,443,513.37, which is about 10.7% more than the district is currently paying for transportation. However, Richardson said if Unit 5 had chosen to extend the existing contract with First Student instead of being open to bids, the district likely would have seen an increase of 12% to 20%.
North American Central School Bus, the company that owns Illinois Central School Bus and runs transportation for neighboring Bloomington District 87, submitted a $13,121,995.35 bid, which is about $1.7 million higher than First Student’s.
Board member Amy Roser said the majority of concerns regarding First Student’s service are now tied to staffing issues, as the region and the country are experiencing a bus driver shortage.
But she also said she knows some Unit 5 families “have had negative experiences with busing and that has caused significant stress for their student or their families. … So as we negotiate this contract, I think it’s important to remember those families and to build in the protections that would maybe make those families feel more comfortable with this decision.”
The board also approved
an estimated 2022 property tax levy of $138.7 million for taxes payable in 2023, which reflects a 5.24% increase from the 2021 levy of about $131.8 million.
The tax rate for Unit 5 is projected to decrease slightly from $5.582 per $100 equalized assessed valuation
last year to $5.482 per $100 EAV this year.
At this tax rate, the owner of a $150,000 home would pay about $2,741 for Unit 5’s portion of their tax bill and the owner of a $200,000 home would pay about $3,655.
Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman said the district actually is expected to receive around $137 million. That estimate assumes 6% growth in EAV, while the proposed levy assumes 8% growth. Both also include
an expected $21.5 million in new construction.
The district’s overall tax rate is expected to decrease between 10 and 13 cents from last year’s rate.
While the rate is expected to decrease, taxpayers whose assessments increase may end up paying more in taxes next year than they did this year, Hickman said when the levy was presented in November.
Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics
Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics
Since well before Thanksgiving, streaming and cable networks have featured Christmas movies in anticipation of the season. Some are wholesome classics, like “Miracle on 34th Street” or “It's a Wonderful Life,” that have stood as holiday standards for generations. Others are forging new traditions, with prolific holiday production house Hallmark premiering new offerings every year and streamers like Netflix and Amazon working on their own Christmas films in an attempt to capture the market hungry for cheerful movies.
To help people sort through the many holiday movies out there,
Stacker compiled Metacritic data on all Christmas movies and ranked them according to their Metascore (out of 100). Any ties are broken by IMDb user scores (out of 10). To qualify, each film had to be identified as a Christmas movie by critics at significant publications, with at least four reviews from those publications.
Christmas films like “Elf” are fun family comedies, while some films like the horror movie “Black Christmas” take a completely different approach and use Christmas imagery in a very different context. Some films are less sentimental and family-centric, focusing instead on authenticity in depicting the conflicts between family members. Other films are about an entirely different subject matter while taking advantage of Christmas as a backdrop for their distinct imagery and broad themes of family and unity.
Genre is meant to help describe and communicate the tone and style of a film, not to serve as a limiting factor on what films can and cannot be. There are no hard and fast lines that define Christmas movies, and we think leaning into more open interpretations of what fits into certain genres is best practice for getting a pool of films that represent all possible expressions of a particular genre.
Every film on the following list has been considered according to the cinematic history and development of Christmas movies. Keep reading to learn about the very best in the genre.
You may also like: Classic Christmas songs that are more than 100 years old
MGM
#26. Trading Places (1983)
- Director: John Landis
- Metascore: 69
- IMDb user rating: 7.5
- Runtime: 116 minutes
During the peak of his “Saturday Night Live” career, Eddie Murphy starred in “Trading Places,” one of his many 1980s film hits. Murphy plays Billy Ray Valentine, a street hustler who is groomed into a stockbroker to replace the educated Louis Winthorpe (Dan Aykroyd) as part of a bet between two mogul brothers. Winthorpe reaches his lowest point at a Christmas office party, but he and Valentine team up to take down the brothers playing with their lives with an elaborate and crowd-pleasing scheme. Despite some heavy subject matter and a few complicated details on stocks and finances, the film carries a light-hearted tone, with one of its famous sequences involving a gorilla on a train, of all possible things.
Cinema Group Ventures
#25. Happy Christmas (2014)
- Director: Joe Swanberg
- Metascore: 70
- IMDb user rating: 5.5
- Runtime: 82 minutes
Mumblecore extraordinaire Joe Swanberg turned in another mostly improvised film with “Happy Christmas,” which stars Anna Kendrick as an irresponsible woman named Jenny moving in with her older brother (Swanberg) and his wife, Kelly (Melanie Lynskey). While Christmas mainly serves as a backdrop to the story, the film carries the themes of family and happiness, with Jenny ultimately being a positive influence on Kelly as she contemplates how to live a wholesome life.
Lucky Coffee Productions
#24. Bad Santa (2003)
- Director: Terry Zwigoff
- Metascore: 70
- IMDb user rating: 7.0
- Runtime: 91 minutes
It isn’t a particularly family-friendly Christmas movie, but “Bad Santa” is something of a classic in some circles. The film stars Billy Bob Thornton as a conman who uses an annual gig as Santa Claus at the mall to further his robbery agenda. As Thornton’s bad Santa continues to spiral down due to his alcoholism and sex addiction, doubts emerge about his abilities to sustain this lifestyle. Crude, vulgar, and unusual, this film gets laughs from audiences and critics alike, but it might be one to save for after the kids have hit the hay.
Columbia Pictures
#23. Gremlins (1984)
- Director: Joe Dante
- Metascore: 70
- IMDb user rating: 7.3
- Runtime: 106 minutes
Part horror and part dark comedy, “Gremlins” is the cult classic with a storyline built on the premise of a father trying to find a Christmas present for his son. The gift he finds turns out to be a “mogwai,” a creature that spawns mischievous and dangerous little monsters. Grim and violent, the film upset many parents who brought their children to movie theaters. “Gremlins” did manage to leave behind a legacy of critical praise and today is remembered for the contrast between the bright Christmas setting and the dark humor.
Warner Bros.
#22. Joyeux Noel (2005)
- Director: Christian Carion
- Metascore: 70
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 116 minutes
Finding solace during one of the largest world conflicts in history is a rarity, but “Joyeux Noel” provides a fictional tale of just that. Taking place during World War I, this film depicts the Christmas Eve truce of December 1914 between French, Scottish, and German soldiers, with all of them singing festive songs together and sharing stories about each other’s lives. Against the intentions of their superiors, these soldiers stood in solidarity, if only for a short time.
You may also like: Biggest box office bombs of all time
Nord-Ouest Films
#21. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)
- Director: Jalmari Helander
- Metascore: 71
- IMDb user rating: 6.7
- Runtime: 84 minutes
“Rare Exports” had an unusual take on the Christmas movie subgenre, as a bizarre fantasy meets horror meets comedy flick. The Finnish film depicts a group of people residing near a mountain as they trap different reindeer and attempt to capture Santa Claus himself. Featuring deadpan comedy and Christmas-themed horror, this film is nothing if not original.
Cinet
#20. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)
- Director: Shane Black
- Metascore: 72
- IMDb user rating: 7.5
- Runtime: 103 minutes
Writer-director Shane Black is famous for setting nearly all of his films during Christmastime, and after writing a number of famous action movies in the 1980s, his 2005 directorial debut fully immersed itself in the Christmas spirit. Darkly comedic, complex, and a little bonkers, “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” stars Robert Downey Jr. as a burglar-turned-accidental actor who finds himself in increasingly absurd situations with a private investigator (Val Kilmer). The film caught the attention of Marvel Studios, which hired Downey Jr. as Iron Man and brought on Black to co-write and direct “Iron Man 3,” another Christmas-set film with some frantic and absurd moments of its own.
Warner Bros.
#19. Die Hard (1988)
- Director: John McTiernan
- Metascore: 72
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Runtime: 132 minutes
“Die Hard” is easily among the most influential action movie from the 1980s, yet much of contemporary conversation over the film is regarding its status as a Christmas movie. Featuring dark humor and bloody action, “Die Hard” has Bruce Willis starring as John McClane, who attends the office Christmas Eve party of his estranged wife on the same night that an apparent terrorist named Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) leads a team to violently take the entire office skyscraper. The film features several Christmas references, with twisted uses of Santa hats and Christmas-themed duct tape in pivotal scenes, but many could argue that the film is ultimately about a family reuniting.
Twentieth Century Fox
#18. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
- Directors: Satoshi Kon, Shôgo Furuya
- Metascore: 73
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 92 minutes
The late Satoshi Kon, best known for “Paprika” and “Perfect Blue,” was one of the directors behind “Tokyo Godfathers,” an animated comedy film based on the novel “Three Godfathers.” Taking place on Christmas Eve, the film focuses on three homeless people who find a baby and go on a quest to find its parents. With an emphasis on family, this film inherited Christmas spirit and heart, even with its unusual setup.
Madhouse
#17. Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- Director: Tim Burton
- Metascore: 74
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 105 minutes
One of Tim Burton’s most iconic movies is “Edward Scissorhands,” which stars Johnny Depp in the eponymous role. As the name implies, Edward has blades as hands, which he got as a result of his being a product of a mad experiment. Though Christmas isn’t a major theme here, one of the essential scenes takes place during Christmas, where Edward creates joy from carving an ice sculpture with his hands and creating snow with the ice shavings. Even with the dark imagery, this Burton film is ultimately one with a heartwarming and hopeful message about finding belonging as an outcast.
You may also like: 30 celebrities you might not know are LGBTQ
Twentieth Century Fox
#16. Metropolitan (1990)
- Director: Whit Stillman
- Metascore: 77
- IMDb user rating: 7.4
- Runtime: 98 minutes
Wealthy young socialites in Manhattan are the focus of “Metropolitan,” a film that takes place in an apartment during the debutante season. These characters form bonds, discuss their respective philosophies on life, and uncover secrets about each other. While the film itself isn’t strictly about Christmas, “Metropolitan” does attempt to capture the feeling of the time between Christmas and New Year’s in New York City.
Westerly Films
#15. A Christmas Story (1983)
- Director: Bob Clark
- Metascore: 77
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 94 minutes
One of the more obvious seasonal classics is “A Christmas Story,” based on a book by Jean Shepherd—who also acted as the movie’s narrator. The film is told through a series of vignettes, with protagonist Ralphie retelling a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift. While not immediately popular or successful upon release, the film eventually became an iconic holiday classic thanks to its sense of humor.
MGM
#14. 2046 (2004)
- Director: Wong Kar-Wai
- Metascore: 78
- IMDb user rating: 7.4
- Runtime: 129 minutes
Loosely following up on his film “In The Mood For Love,” Hong Kong director Wong Kar-Wai added some subtle science-fiction elements and constant references to Christmas Eve in “2046.” In this movie, Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung Chiu-Wai) contemplates his unconsummated affair (which viewers saw in “In The Mood For Love”). The film shows subsequent relationships with other women that took place following the affair, with many key scenes taking place on Christmas Eve in different years.
Jet Tone Production
#13. Christmas, Again (2014)
- Director: Charles Poekel
- Metascore: 79
- IMDb user rating: 6.6
- Runtime: 80 minutes
“Christmas, Again” made the rounds at several independent film festivals, including Sundance. The movie focuses on a Christmas tree salesman named Noel (Kentucker Audley) looking to move on from his past while a number of people—one being a romantic interest—help him out of a loop of self-destruction. As opposed to focusing on Christmas itself or showing a more cheery depiction of the holiday season, this film homed in on some of the less festive feelings that might overtake some during the time of year.
Swedish Magazine Productions
#12. Tuesday, After Christmas (2010)
- Director: Radu Muntean
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb user rating: 7.0
- Runtime: 99 minutes
Romanian film “Tuesday, After Christmas” depicts a family in discord, as the patriarch (Mimi Branescu) of the family engages in an affair with a younger woman (Maria Popistasu)—who also happens to be the family’s dentist. In love with both women, the man realizes that he must make a decision between the two before Christmas, with an ultimate verdict held off until the Tuesday after. Many Christmas films have themes of warmth and unity, while this particular film took the opposite direction by focusing on conflict and heartbreak.
You may also like: 100 best Westerns of all time
BV McCann-Erickson
#11. C.R.A.Z.Y. (2005)
- Director: Jean-Marc Vallée
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 127 minutes
Quebecois film “C.R.A.Z.Y.” tells the story of a young man (Marc-André Grondin) dealing with homophobia from his family and others, and takes place over the span of several years. The young man was born on Christmas, and the film skips around to different Christmases in depicting different points of his life. Even with the serious subject matter, the film manages to feel light-hearted enough to elicit laughs, while still remaining honest and authentic.
Téléfilm Canada
#10. Eastern Promises (2007)
- Director: David Cronenberg
- Metascore: 82
- IMDb user rating: 7.6
- Runtime: 100 minutes
A film focused on the Russian mob may not be what one thinks of as a Christmas film, but “Eastern Promises” carries plenty of Christmas-related themes involving gift-giving and family. Taking place before Christmas in snowy England, the film stars Naomi Watts as a woman seeking a lost baby girl and Viggo Mortensen as an FSB agent who has infiltrated a violent Russian gang—the gang being led by the father of the baby. Mortensen’s Oscar-nominated performance was a result of intense research and immersion into the role, which featured a bloody fight scene in a bathhouse.
Kudos Film and Television
#9. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Director: Henry Selick
- Metascore: 82
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 76 minutes
On the line between Halloween film and Christmas film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is beloved by both those who adore the spooky October season and the festive, snowy December season. The film follows Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon, though Danny Elfman, who wrote the film’s score, sang Jack’s songs), the pumpkin king of Halloweentown, a gothic fantasy world filled with spooky creatures. After wandering in the woods, Jack accidentally finds the door to Christmastown and becomes enamored with the concepts and imagery he witnesses. The Tim Burton-produced film is filled with musical numbers, ranging from thrilling and scary to fun and festive, to represent the different holidays it portrays.
You may also like: The strange and beautiful worlds of Tim Burton movies
Touchstone Pictures
#8. A Christmas Tale (2008)
- Director: Arnaud Desplechin
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 7.1
- Runtime: 150 minutes
Not every family has the luxury of healthy familial relationships, as the French comedy “A Christmas Tale” reminds us. The film follows a family full of strained relationships and how that family is shaken upon the discovery that the family matriarch (Catherine Deneuve) has leukemia. The film is sharp and funny, successfully engaging critics and capturing the chaos that defines many family gatherings during the holiday season.
Why Not Productions
#7. Tangerine (2015)
- Director: Sean Baker
- Metascore: 85
- IMDb user rating: 7.1
- Runtime: 88 minutes
Shot entirely on the iPhone and making its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, “Tangerine” is the epitome of an independent film. The movie follows a transgender sex worker who discovers that her pimp and boyfriend has cheated on her, with the story tracking her search for him during Christmas Eve. The film received marks for its unique attitude and for its depiction of an often overlooked subculture.
You may also like: Gender disparity among film critics
Duplass Brothers Productions
#6. Little Women (1994)
- Director: Gillian Armstrong
- Metascore: 87
- IMDb user rating: 7.3
- Runtime: 115 minutes
One of the several adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women,” this film features Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Susan Sarandon as members of the March clan. As with all adaptations of the novel, this film focuses on the relationships between the March sisters and how those relationships evolve over the years. With wintry scenes sprinkled throughout the film, Christmas serves as the backdrop for one of the more important family gatherings depicted in the film.
Columbia Pictures
#5. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Director: George Seaton
- Metascore: 88
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 96 minutes
Possibly the oldest Christmas classic that remains a strong favorite to this day is “Miracle on 34th Street.” The film follows a department store Santa who claims to be the real deal. Though the cheery Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) wins the hearts of children and adults alike, his claim that he’s the “real” Santa Claus ultimately leads to a high-profile court case to determine his mental state. From start to finish, the film carries a theme of joy in the face of cynicism and true holiday spirit. Even after attempts to remake the film, the original version still stands its ground as a must-watch, family-friendly seasonal staple.
Twentieth Century Fox
#4. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
- Director: Frank Capra
- Metascore: 89
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- Runtime: 130 minutes
Frank Capra co-wrote and directed “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which remains a largely influential Christmas film even today. An overwhelmed man (James Stewart) is close to committing suicide on Christmas Eve, but his guardian angel intervenes and guides him through points in his life to moments where he made a difference for other people. The film wasn't always the holiday classic it is today—the studio actually lost money at the time of its original release. In 1974 when the producer and original copyright owner (Republic Pictures) failed to renew the copyright, "It's a Wonderful Life" entered the public domain, meaning it was free for TV networks to show, until Republic Pictures found a way to regain control 1993.
Liberty Films (II)
#3. Little Women (2019)
- Director: Greta Gerwig
- Metascore: 91
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 135 minutes
In another remake of the literary classic, “Little Women,” the 2019 rendition directed by Greta Gerwig was lauded for its fresh take on a familiar story through unique cinematography and storytelling. Unlike versions in the past, the story was not scripted chronologically. Viewers get thrown back and forth in time to check in on the formative moments of the women’s lives. The film was nominated for a total of 188 awards around the world and won 72 of them—including an Oscar for Best Achievement in Costume Design.
Columbia Pictures
#2. The Apartment (1960)
- Director: Billy Wilder
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 8.3
- Runtime: 125 minutes
Legendary actors Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine star in “The Apartment,” a famous romantic comedy centering on extramarital affairs. The film has an important scene that takes place during a Christmas party, with some truths about affairs and entanglements coming to light in the height of drunken revelations. The film is gleeful while also focusing on adultery and less conventional family values.
The Mirisch Corporation
#1. Carol (2015)
- Director: Todd Haynes
- Metascore: 95
- IMDb user rating: 7.2
- Runtime: 118 minutes
Based on a 1952 book titled “The Price of Salt,” “Carol” is a queer romance film starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara—and one of the top-rated films of 2015. Taking place during the Christmas season in the 1950s, the film follows Therese (Mara), an aspiring photographer, and Carol (Blanchett), who is undergoing a difficult divorce. The two women connect after a chance encounter and, before long, enter into a passionate, complicated romance. While essentially melodramatic and not necessarily focused on familial themes associated with Christmas, the film has been applauded by critics and audiences alike for its compelling and engaging storyline.
The Weinstein Company
Does consumerism ruin Christmas or do we need the economic jolt?
Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics
Since well before Thanksgiving, streaming and cable networks have featured Christmas movies in anticipation of the season. Some wholesome classics, like "Miracle on 34th Street" or "It's a Wonderful Life," have stood as holiday standards for generations. Others are forging new traditions, with prolific holiday production house Hallmark premiering new offerings every year and streamers like Netflix and Amazon working on their own Christmas films in an attempt to capture the market hungry for cheerful movies.
To help people sort through the many holiday movies out there,
Stacker compiled Metacritic data on all Christmas movies and ranked them according to their Metascore (out of 100). Any ties are broken by IMDb user scores (out of 10). To qualify, each film had to be identified as a Christmas movie by critics at significant publications, with at least four reviews from those publications.
Christmas films like "Elf" are fun family comedies, while the horror movie "Black Christmas" takes a completely different approach to Christmas imagery. Some films are less sentimental and family-centric, focusing instead on authenticity in depicting the conflicts between family members. Other films are about an entirely different subject matter while taking advantage of Christmas as a backdrop for their distinct imagery and broad themes of family and unity.
Genre is meant to help describe and communicate the tone and style of a film, not to serve as a limiting factor on what films can and cannot be. There are no hard and fast lines that define Christmas movies, but many critics agree that leaning into more open interpretations of what fits into certain genres is best practice for getting a pool of films that represent all possible expressions of a particular genre.
Every film on the following list has been considered according to the cinematic history and development of Christmas movies. Keep reading to learn about the very best in the genre.
You may also like: Sequels that outperformed the original at the box office
MGM
#27. Happiest Season (2020)
- Metascore: 69
- IMDb rating: 6.6
Everyone knows Harper and Abby are a couple—well, everyone besides Harper's conservative family. So when Harper impulsively brings her girlfriend home for Christmas and introduces Abby as her straight "orphan" roommate, things take a hilarious yet emotional turn as the pair navigate Harper's closeted identity until things come to a head. Mackenzie Davis and Kristen Stewart star as the lesbian couple at the heart of Clea DuVall's laugh-out-loud rom-com alongside Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Victor Garber, and Alison Brie, among others. A
sequel is reportedly in the beginning stages of development.
TriStar Pictures
#26. Trading Places (1983)
- Metascore: 69
- IMDb rating: 7.5
During the peak of his "Saturday Night Live" career, Eddie Murphy starred in "Trading Places," one of his many 1980s film hits. Here, Murphy plays Billy Ray Valentine, a street hustler groomed into a stockbroker to replace the educated Louis Winthorpe (Dan Aykroyd) as part of a bet between two mogul brothers. Winthorpe reaches his lowest point at a Christmas office party, but he and Valentine team up to take down the brothers playing with their lives with an elaborate and crowd-pleasing scheme. Despite some heavy subject matter and a few complicated details on stocks and finances, the film carries a light-hearted tone, with one of its famous sequences involving a gorilla on a train, of all possible things.
Cinema Group Ventures
#25. Happy Christmas (2014)
- Metascore: 70
- IMDb rating: 5.4
Mumblecore extraordinaire Joe Swanberg turned in another mostly improvised film with "Happy Christmas," which stars Anna Kendrick as an irresponsible woman named Jenny moving in with her older brother (Swanberg) and his wife, Kelly (Melanie Lynskey). While Christmas mainly serves as a backdrop to the story, the film carries the themes of family and happiness, with Jenny ultimately being a positive influence on Kelly as she contemplates how to live a wholesome life.
Lucky Coffee Productions
#24. Bad Santa (2003)
- Metascore: 70
- IMDb rating: 7.1
It isn't a particularly family-friendly Christmas movie, but "Bad Santa" is something of a classic in some circles. The film stars Billy Bob Thornton as a con man who uses an annual gig as Santa Claus at the mall to further his robbery agenda. As Thornton's bad Santa continues to spiral down due to his alcoholism and sex addiction, doubts emerge about his abilities to sustain this lifestyle. Crude, vulgar, and unusual, this film gets laughs from audiences and critics alike, but it might be one to save for after the kids have hit the hay.
Columbia Pictures
#23. Gremlins (1984)
- Metascore: 70
- IMDb rating: 7.3
Part horror and part dark comedy, "Gremlins" is a cult classic with a storyline built on the premise of a father trying to find a Christmas present for his son. The gift he finds turns out to be a "mogwai," a creature that spawns mischievous and dangerous little monsters. Grim and violent, the film upset many parents who brought their children to movie theaters. "Gremlins" did manage to leave behind a legacy of critical praise and today is remembered for the contrast between the bright Christmas setting and the dark humor.
You may also like: 50 times actors hated their own movies
Warner Bros.
#22. Joyeux Noel (2005)
- Metascore: 70
- IMDb rating: 7.7
Finding solace during one of the largest world conflicts in history is a rarity, but "Joyeux Noel" provides a fictional tale of just that. Taking place during World War I, this film depicts the Christmas Eve truce of December 1914 between French, Scottish, and German soldiers, with all of them singing festive songs together and sharing stories about each other's lives. Against the intentions of their superiors, these soldiers stood in solidarity, if only for a short time.
Nord-Ouest Films
#21. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)
- Metascore: 71
- IMDb rating: 6.6
"Rare Exports" had an unusual take on the Christmas movie subgenre, as a bizarre fantasy meets horror meets comedy flick. The Finnish film depicts a group of people residing near a mountain as they trap different reindeer and attempt to capture Santa Claus himself. Featuring deadpan comedy and Christmas-themed horror, this film is nothing if not original.
Cinet
#20. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)
- Metascore: 72
- IMDb rating: 7.5
Writer-director Shane Black is famous for setting nearly all of his films during Christmastime, and after writing several famous action movies in the 1980s, his 2005 directorial debut fully immersed itself in the Christmas spirit. Darkly comedic, complex, and a little bonkers, "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" stars Robert Downey Jr. as a burglar-turned-accidental actor who finds himself in increasingly absurd situations with a private investigator (Val Kilmer). The film caught the attention of Marvel Studios, which hired Downey Jr. as Iron Man and brought on Black to co-write and direct "Iron Man 3," another Christmas-set film with some frantic and absurd moments of its own.
Warner Bros.
#19. Die Hard (1988)
- Metascore: 72
- IMDb rating: 8.2
"Die Hard" is easily among the most influential action movie from the 1980s, yet much of contemporary conversation over the film is regarding its status as a Christmas movie. Featuring dark humor and bloody action, "Die Hard" has Bruce Willis starring as John McClane, who attends the office Christmas Eve party of his estranged wife on the same night that an apparent terrorist named Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) leads a team that violently takes control of the entire office skyscraper. The film features several Christmas references, with twisted uses of Santa hats and Christmas-themed duct tape in pivotal scenes, but many could argue that the film is ultimately about a family reuniting.
Twentieth Century Fox
#18. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
- Metascore: 73
- IMDb rating: 7.8
The late Satoshi Kon, best known for "Paprika" and "Perfect Blue," was one of the directors behind "Tokyo Godfathers," an animated comedy film based on the novel "Three Godfathers." Taking place on Christmas Eve, the film focuses on three homeless people who find a baby and go on a quest to find its parents. With an emphasis on family, this film embodies the Christmas spirit and heart, even with its unusual setup.
You may also like: 100 greatest movie songs from 100 years of film
Madhouse
#17. Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- Metascore: 74
- IMDb rating: 7.9
One of Tim Burton's most iconic movies is "Edward Scissorhands," which stars Johnny Depp in the eponymous role. As the name implies, Edward has blades as hands, which he got as a result of his being a product of a mad experiment. Though Christmas isn't a major theme here, one of the essential scenes occurs during Christmas, where Edward creates joy by carving an ice sculpture with his hands and creating snow with the ice shavings. Even with the dark imagery, this Burton film ultimately has a heartwarming and hopeful message about finding belonging as an outcast.
Twentieth Century Fox
#16. Metropolitan (1990)
- Metascore: 77
- IMDb rating: 7.3
Wealthy young socialites in Manhattan, New York, are the focus of "Metropolitan," a film that takes place in an apartment during the debutante season. These characters form bonds, discuss their respective philosophies on life, and uncover secrets about each other. While the film itself isn't strictly about Christmas, "Metropolitan" does attempt to capture the feeling of the time between Christmas and New Year's in New York City.
Westerly Films
#15. A Christmas Story (1983)
- Metascore: 77
- IMDb rating: 7.9
One of the more obvious seasonal classics is "A Christmas Story," based on a book by Jean Shepherd—who also acted as the movie's narrator. The film is told through a series of vignettes, with protagonist Ralphie retelling a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift. While not immediately popular or successful upon release, the film eventually became an iconic holiday classic thanks to its sense of humor.
MGM
#14. 2046 (2004)
- Metascore: 78
- IMDb rating: 7.4
Loosely following up on his film "In the Mood for Love," Hong Kong director Wong Kar-Wai added some subtle science-fiction elements and constant references to Christmas Eve in 2046. In this movie, Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung Chiu-Wai) contemplates his unconsummated affair (which viewers saw in "In the Mood for Love"). The film shows subsequent relationships with other women that took place following the affair, with many key scenes taking place on Christmas Eve in different years.
Jet Tone Production
#13. Christmas, Again (2014)
- Metascore: 79
- IMDb rating: 6.6
"Christmas, Again" made the rounds at several independent film festivals, including Sundance. The movie focuses on a Christmas tree salesman named Noel (Kentucker Audley) looking to move on from his past while several people—one being a romantic interest—help him out of a loop of self-destruction. As opposed to focusing on Christmas itself or showing a more cheery depiction of the holiday season, this film focused on some of the less festive feelings that might overtake some during the time of year.
You may also like: Top 25 LGBTQ+ films, according to critics
Swedish Magazine Productions
#12. Tuesday, After Christmas (2010)
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb rating: 6.9
Romanian film "Tuesday, After Christmas" depicts a family in discord, as the patriarch of the family (Mimi Branescu) engages in an affair with a younger woman (Maria Popistasu)—who also happens to be the family's dentist. In love with both women, the man realizes that he must make a decision between the two before Christmas, with an ultimate verdict held off until the Tuesday after. Many Christmas films have themes of warmth and unity, while this particular film took the opposite direction by focusing on conflict and heartbreak.
BV McCann-Erickson
#11. C.R.A.Z.Y. (2005)
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb rating: 7.9
Quebecois film "C.R.A.Z.Y." tells the story of a young man (Marc-André Grondin) dealing with homophobia from his family and others, and takes place over the span of several years. The young man was born on Christmas, and the film skips around to different Christmases to depict different points of his life. Even with the serious subject matter, the film manages to feel light-hearted enough to elicit laughs, while still remaining honest and authentic.
Téléfilm Canada
#10. Eastern Promises (2007)
- Metascore: 82
- IMDb rating: 7.6
A film focused on the Russian mob may not be what one thinks of as a Christmas film, but "Eastern Promises" carries plenty of Christmas-related themes involving gift-giving and family. Taking place before Christmas in snowy England, the film stars Naomi Watts as a woman seeking a lost baby girl and Viggo Mortensen as an FSB agent who has infiltrated a violent Russian gang—the gang being led by the father of the baby. Mortensen's Oscar-nominated performance was a result of intense research and immersion into the role, which featured a bloody fight scene in a bathhouse.
Kudos Film and Television
#9. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Metascore: 82
- IMDb rating: 7.9
On the line between Halloween film and Christmas film, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is beloved by both those who adore the spooky October season and the festive, snowy December season. The film follows Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon, though Danny Elfman, who wrote the film's score, sang Jack's songs), the pumpkin king of Halloweentown, a gothic fantasy world filled with spooky creatures. After wandering in the woods, Jack accidentally finds the door to Christmastown and becomes enamored with the concepts and imagery he witnesses. The Tim Burton-produced film is filled with musical numbers, ranging from thrilling and scary to fun and festive, to represent the different holidays it portrays.
Touchstone Pictures
#8. A Christmas Tale (2008)
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb rating: 7
Not every family has the luxury of healthy familial relationships, as the French comedy "A Christmas Tale" reminds us. The film follows a family full of strained relationships and how that family is shaken upon the discovery that the family matriarch (Catherine Deneuve) has leukemia. The film is sharp and funny, successfully engaging critics and capturing the chaos that defines many family gatherings during the holiday season.
You may also like: Why these famous films were banned around the globe
Why Not Productions
#7. Tangerine (2015)
- Metascore: 86
- IMDb rating: 7.1
Shot entirely on the iPhone and making its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, "Tangerine" is the epitome of an independent film. The movie follows a transgender sex worker who discovers that her pimp and boyfriend has cheated on her, with the story tracking her search for him during Christmas Eve. The film received marks for its unique attitude and for its depiction of an often overlooked subculture.
Duplass Brothers Productions
#6. Little Women (1994)
- Metascore: 87
- IMDb rating: 7.3
One of the several adaptations of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel "Little Women," this film features Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Susan Sarandon as members of the March clan. As with all adaptations of the novel, this film focuses on the relationships between the March sisters and how those relationships evolve over the years. With wintry scenes sprinkled throughout the film, Christmas serves as the backdrop for one of the more important family gatherings depicted in the film.
Columbia Pictures
#5. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Metascore: 88
- IMDb rating: 7.9
Possibly the oldest Christmas classic that remains a strong favorite to this day is "Miracle on 34th Street." The film follows a department store Santa who claims to be the real deal. Though the cheery Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) wins the hearts of children and adults alike, his claim that he's the "real" Santa Claus ultimately leads to a high-profile court case to determine his mental state. From start to finish, the film carries a theme of joy in the face of cynicism and true holiday spirit. Even after attempts to remake the film, the original version still stands its ground as a must-watch, family-friendly seasonal staple.
Twentieth Century Fox
#4. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
- Metascore: 89
- IMDb rating: 8.6
Frank Capra co-wrote and directed "It's a Wonderful Life," which remains an influential Christmas film even today. An overwhelmed man (James Stewart) is close to committing suicide on Christmas Eve, but his guardian angel intervenes and guides him through points in his life to moments where he made a difference for other people. The film wasn't always the holiday classic it is today—the studio actually lost money at the time of its original release. In 1974 when the producer and original copyright owner (Republic Pictures) failed to renew the copyright, "It's a Wonderful Life" entered the public domain, meaning it was free for TV networks to show—until Republic Pictures found a way to regain control in 1993.
Liberty Films (II)
#3. Little Women (2019)
- Metascore: 91
- IMDb rating: 7.8
In another remake of the literary classic, "Little Women," the 2019 rendition directed by Greta Gerwig was lauded for its fresh take on a familiar story through unique cinematography and storytelling. Unlike versions in the past, the story was not scripted chronologically. Viewers get thrown back and forth in time to check in on the formative moments of the women's lives. The film was nominated for a total of 188 awards around the world and won 72 of them—including an Oscar for Best Achievement in Costume Design.
You may also like: 25 iconic closing shots from film history
Columbia Pictures
#2. Carol (2015)
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb rating: 7.2
Based on a 1952 book titled "The Price of Salt," "Carol" is a queer romance film starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara—and one of the top-rated films of 2015. Taking place during the Christmas season in the 1950s, the film follows Therese (Mara), an aspiring photographer, and Carol (Blanchett), who is undergoing a difficult divorce. The two women connect after a chance encounter and, before long, enter into a passionate, complicated romance. While essentially melodramatic and not necessarily focused on familial themes associated with Christmas, the film has been applauded by critics and audiences alike for its compelling and engaging storyline.
The Weinstein Company
#1. The Apartment (1960)
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb rating: 8.3
Legendary actors Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine star in "The Apartment," a famous romantic comedy centering on extramarital affairs. The film has an important scene that takes place during a Christmas party, with some truths about affairs and entanglements coming to light in the height of drunken revelations. The film is gleeful while also focusing on adultery and less conventional family values.
The Mirisch Corporation
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.