NORMAL — Tenure and tenure-track faculty members at Illinois State University could join a union for collective-bargaining purposes if a campaign that kicked off Tuesday proves successful.

Organizers are seeking support from a majority of the roughly 640 faculty members they say could be eligible to join the University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100, which operates as part of the Illinois Federation of Teachers. About 1,700 university employees — from nontenured faculty to maintenance workers to police — are represented by 16 other collective bargaining units already recognized by ISU.

On Tuesday, dozens of faculty and some student supporters gathered in sweltering summer heat in on the north side of the Quad, with some layering on union chapter T-shirts over other clothing in 88 degree-plus weather. Tenure and tenure-track ISU faculty members who spoke at the rally and to a Pantagraph reporter did not outline any specific demands, but spoke generally about seeking fairness, respect and dignity.

UPI President John Miller said the union has long fought for the future of public institutions, resisting cuts proposed and enacted by previous political administrations. The local represents 3,000 faculty and professional state at seven public universities in the state, according to union leaders.

Miller, who is an associate professor of communications at Western Illinois University, said he has never been told that a student chose an institution because of its administration. They are motivated, he said, by what faculty do in the classroom.

“Everywhere a student is, the institution must be investing,” Miller said, adding, “The priority must be not buildings, not administration.”

ISU spokesman Eric Jome provided the following statement in response to a request for comment: “Illinois State University respects the legal right of university tenured and tenure-line faculty members to explore union representation under the processes set forth in the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act.”

Miller said Tuesday’s rally followed months of conversation. Asked about specific provisions that faculty might seek as part of the bargaining process, he said the group is still working to solidify a list of its wants.

But, speaking generally, he said the biggest issue for Normal’s campus and faculty is to feel they are being treated with fairness and respect — and to have a voice in developing their contracts.

Faculty members will continue to support their colleagues without tenure, who are represented by the Illinois Education Association, he said. But he noted that tenure and tenure-track faculty members are long-term employees who may spend much of their careers at ISU and are likely to be engaged in the direction of the institution.

To organize as the United Faculty of ISU, a majority of the eligible members must sign authorization cards, a process that organizers said is underway now. This differs from the situation in 2000, when professors voted 335 to 283 not to unionize as an affiliate of the Illinois Education Association.

Ringing bells

Sounding off first as rally emcee on Tuesday was Kristin Carlson, associate professor of creative technologies. She led chants of “union power on the rise, now is the time to organize.”

Carlson handed off the microphone to David Kopsell, professor of horticulture in ISU’s agriculture program. He said it was fitting for the rally to be held at the Old Main Bell monument, a feature of the university’s first building. Kopsell said he could connect the school’s original mission of caring for students and developing them into professionals to ISU faculty that taught him 30 years ago.

When he was a student at ISU, he said, he was overwhelmed by the kindness of faculty members, adding they made a huge impression on him and his career.

Fourth-year student Othniel Carr spoke next. In his speech, the 20-year-old from Champaign highlighted how the work of professors goes beyond scheduled class times, and credited several Creative Technologies professors for their individualized attention.

Noting the hot weather, Assistant Professor of History Keith Pluymers said there was still no place he’d rather be.

In conversations with other faculty, he said they’ve described feeling isolated, or “siloed,” in their positions. Despite working there for years or decades, he said they may not know the person down the hall or in a different department.

Pluymers, who joined ISU’s faculty in 2018, said that higher education is essential for democracy, but without the necessary resources, they can’t fulfill ISU’s mission of serving the public good.

In an interview with The Pantagraph, he said faculty members pour their heart and souls into their jobs, and it’s crucial for them to unify.

“Across the country, higher (education) faces a lot of different threats, from funding to academic freedom in the classroom,” Pluymers said.

“This is how we defend the institution and make it the place that it deserves to be that our students deserve to learn at.”

