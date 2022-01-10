U High students ask community to submit to pandemic time capsule

NORMAL — The last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic will be in textbooks one day, but a University High School student wants to make sure the community’s experiences are remembered beyond that.

“There’s so many different parts about this pandemic that are so unique and I feel like if we don’t capture it right now, it’ll be lost and future generations won’t really understand what has happened,” said Sirihaasa Nallamothu, a junior at U High who is putting together a pandemic time capsule.

In partnership with the Normal Parks and Recreation Department and Normal Public Library, she is asking the Bloomington-Normal community for submissions of pictures, keepsakes, art, reflective essays, letters, news items, oral histories and more for her 20-Year Project.

Nallamothu said her inspiration for this project came last spring when she was studying the 1918 influenza pandemic.

After seeing so much unfold in the last two years, from online learning to social movements and political tension, “just capturing all of that even in one single little box, to me, felt really important. I just didn’t want to be skimmed over in a textbook; I didn’t want to be forgotten,” she said. “Everyone’s experiences are valid and I really wanted to preserve that.”

To help capture this snapshot and Central Illinoisans’ experiences and stories, Nallamothu secured $800 in grant funding for the time capsule project, with the aim of opening the capsule in 2042.

“Much has already been and will be recorded about the global and national impacts of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. We cannot forget the local impact,” said Mayor Chris Koos. “I urge students and residents to participate by sharing stories, memorabilia and items to educate others about how COVID-19 impacted our community.”

Those interested in submitting physical items should complete the Google Form at forms.gle/4F2kMapPTL8RWU7k7. Then, items can be dropped off at the Normal Public Library at 206 W. College Ave. by Feb. 23.

“Our collective local history is important,” Nallamothu said. “We want to record community voices and stories, as well as collect tangible items representing this unprecedented time.”

In preparation for bringing this project to the broader community, she has worked with various student groups and organizations from U High as well as Normal Community and Normal West high schools, who have donated time and resources.

Nallamothu said she’s submitting several pictures that capture her sister’s lockdown birthday celebration, remote learning and spending in-person time with her friends wearing masks.

Many of her fellow students have asked “What if I don’t have anything to submit?”

But Nallamothu said, “A lot of people forget how even the smallest things are significant years later. Even a simple vaccine card or a COVID symptom check, like the social distancing stickers they put in the hallways at our school — they’re all really small things but in a few years they’ll be really important.”

In addition to physical items, the time capsule also will include oral histories. Those interested in sharing audio recordings can record their message at the Normal Public Library and should first complete the Google Form at forms.gle/d9FyM2Z7sKEtxz9V9.

Digital submissions can be sent to sirihaasanallamothu@gmail.com or by using the upload link found in the Google Form for physical items.

“Everyone’s experiences matter and I’m hoping a lot of people submit to it because I want it to be representative of the whole town and not just one population of the town,” she said.

The community is invited to attend the sealing of the 20-Year Project time capsule, starting at 5 p.m. Sat. Feb. 26 at the Community Activity Center, 1100 Douglas St. in Normal.

The event is free to attend and will include speakers, reflective circles, art and crafts and refreshments.

Once it’s sealed, the time capsule will be stored in Town of Normal facilities.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

