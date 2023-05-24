NORMAL — Some parents might tell their children that spending too much time watching TikTok videos or viewing Snapchat stories won’t amount to anything.

However, 17-year-old Sirihaasa Nallamothu is making waves and cashing in since browsing social media inspired her to help others. The Association for Computing Machinery, in hand with the Computer Science Teachers’ Association, announced May 10 that the University High School Class of 2023 graduate was one of four high school seniors across the nation to receive the Cutler-Bell Prize in High School Computing. Each winner is awarded a $10,000 scholarship.

Nallamothu previously showcased her expertise for the community as a finalist in the 2022 Celebrating High School Innovators contest in Normal. Her research focuses on a potential medical benefit of machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence. She studied postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which causes people to experience a faster heart rate when they transition from lying down to standing. Nallamothu sought to determine whether machine learning technology, such as an algorithm, could be used to warn people with the condition when they were likely to faint within a 15-minute window.

The Pantagraph previously reported that Nallamothu learned about the condition, commonly called POTS, on Snapchat, where she followed video blogs showing a girl with the syndrome who was prone to fainting. In some instances, she said, videos showed the girl passing out without warning. Or, the patient described in videos feeling the onset of POTS symptoms in dangerous situations, such as when driving or cooking.

In a recent phone interview with The Pantagraph, Nallamothu said the award was entirely unexpected.

“I’m excited people are taking notice and recognizing the importance of this research,” she said.

Nallamothu began her research — the first of its kind that uses data collected from humans — in October 2021. She said she's continuing to collect data from three people with POTS and refine her predictive algorithms. Nallamothu also hopes to expand her sample size in the future.

Tough start

Although both nervous and a little scared, Nallamothu said she’s also excited to start her college journey at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Grainger College of Engineering. She said she knows she’ll be tackling a tough computer science program.

It felt good walking the stage Sunday at her U-High graduation, she said, but it will be sad to leave her classmates and her favorite teacher behind.

Nallamothu credited U-High computer science teacher Cory Culbertson as playing a key role in the project’s research, and securing approval from the Illinois State University Institutional Review Board to collect human data.

“It’s very hard to get,” she said, adding that Culbertson always suggested trying different algorithms or looking at issues from a different lens.

“He’s the main reason I want to study computer science,” Nallamothu said.

To collect data, she said, she and Culbertson used an Empatica E4, a wristband similar to a smartwatch that monitors a subject’s heart rate, blood pressure, and skin conductance, and records accelerometer data. When a research subject started to feel POTS symptoms, she said they were advised to press a button that would tag the data.

Nallamothu said she’s looking to publish her research data in a journal or at a conference either this year or next.

Through her studies, she said, she’s learned there’s a lot of interest in making fainting predictions more accessible because POTS is under-researched. She said some people have therapy dogs who predict when symptom flare, but they’re expensive and hard to train.

Nallamothu also pointed to a March study published by the National Institutes of Health, which reviewed reports that linked POTS to long COVID, a condition in which some people continue to experience symptoms for weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. The study advised doctors treating COVID-19 survivors to have a high suspicion for POTS when the patient reports symptoms consistent with the condition.

Although it will be hard to get back into the grind of school after her senior year of high school, Nallamothu said she’s looking to find new research opportunities in college.

