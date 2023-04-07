NORMAL — Two Illinois State University students have been named 2023 Goldwater Scholars.

Katherine Helmink and Sage Lauper-Cook are among the 413 scholarship recipients nationwide. Both are juniors majoring in chemistry, the university said in a Friday press release. Both are also working with University Professor of Chemistry Lisa Szczepura. Helmink is from Breese and Lauper-Cook is from Mount Zion.

The Goldwater Scholars program recognizes students in natural sciences, engineering and math. Scholars receive up to a maximum of $7,500, depending on how much financial support they receive from other sources. The award is considered among the most prestigious possible for undergraduate students.

