BLOOMINGTON — Summertime is about here.

Some will hit the pools to escape the heat. Others set up music stands, meet with tutors and stoke the flames of passion for music that burns from within.

I recently checked in with three instructional studios in the Twin Cities, and each agreed the demand for private music lessons is heating up.

Marita Brake, who teaches guitar, ukulele and voice for The Music Education Center at The Music Shoppe at 1540 E. College Ave. in Normal, agreed that part of their summer spike comes from parents who want to help their kids get out of the house.

But the other part of that demand, she said, is from children not having regular music lessons or band classes over the summer break.

“They still need that keeping them solid on their instrument during the summer,” Brake said.

Jonathon Breen, president of The Music Shoppe, said another big draw for parents seeking private instruction for their children is to supplement K-12 school courses.

“The challenge with the school lessons is that there’s not a lot of one-one-on instructions there for beginners,” he said.

Breen said having a dedicated instructor who’s a specialist on your instrument can be a lovely thing, and will help students progress a lot faster.

Brake said their instructors sometimes connect with a student’s orchestra or band director so they know what they want them to do.

“We don’t want to get in their way, but we want to help,” she said.

She and Breen added they have adults who return to music, too. Ages of their students range from 3 to 84.

While middle and high school bands are a big part of music education, she said people also pick up instruments not performed in those groups.

The majority of their studio’s lessons are for guitar, she said, with six teachers on deck at the Shoppe’s studio for that instrument.

On the sales floor of The Music Shoppe, you’ll find a more welcoming atmosphere than the one portrayed in Mike Myers' 1992 hit film “Wayne’s World.”

Breen said they don’t have a “no 'Stairway to Heaven' rule.” You can pick those riffs all you want.

If you chat with the Shoppe’s sales staff, he said everyone has their favorite — and least favorite — guitar licks. However, they might just roll their eyes when one is repeated over and over again.

Swift on strings

Noah Renken-Kapatos, a Bloomington musician who’s been featured in several of my past columns, invited me for a tour last week of the Hip Cat Music School at 417 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington.

He said it was Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” that inspired him to learn guitar as a child, and he began lessons at 14. To play that song, he said he first needed to learn to play notes, and then chords.

“Along the way, I learned how to play a dozen other songs,” Renken-Kapatos said. “I learned how to write my own songs, and then my goal shifted from learning that one song to writing my own.”

Now at 24 years old, Renken-Kapatos is offering lessons in guitar, music production and music composition at Hip Cat. He’s working toward a creative technologies degree at Illinois State University and expects to graduate in December.

His sessions can look quite different. He said he has a father and daughter he teaches together on group lessons, and it’s real sweet. He also has younger students who are very into Taylor Swift.

Brake said young girls or women make up the biggest market for new guitar purchases, and he credited Taylor Swift for that.

Renken-Kapatos said he has one music production student who wants to learn how to record audiobooks. He said they're learning how to record their voice in a pleasing way that one can listen to it for hours, and that’s hard.

He said production sessions use digital audio workshop software, like Garage Band, which is free. He’s also used Logic Pro in his own professional work, he said, but that’s a paid program.

Renken-Kapatos said there are universal tools in many DAW programs, such as equalizing, compression and reverb. He also uses recording as a tool for composition, by playing along to a part he’s already recorded on a guitar.

Instead of sticking to a preferred textbook, Renken-Kapatos said he tells students to bring a notebook with them. He said he’ll write the notes so students can take his experience back home.

After a month of lessons, Renken-Kapatos said a student could theoretically play a song or two if they practice 10 minutes every day.

When he went to his first guitar lesson at Kidder Music School (which is no longer operating in Bloomington), he said he didn’t know the value of his lessons.

“'YouTube University' is awesome, but it’s not a suitable replacement for private instructions,” he said.

All together now

Gilford Moore, who owns Hip Cat and cares for several pet cats at home with his wife, said he opened his music school in September 2020, in the thick of the pandemic. He previously taught for both The Music Shoppe and Kidder.

He said guitar has always been hot, but piano lessons have the most demand. He noted voice lessons are very popular, too, because there are so many local theater productions in town.

“There’s a lot of musicals and young kids that want to be in them,” Moore said.

He said he considers his business as just one part of a larger, organic teaching entity in the Twin Cities, weighing all the music stores with studios, private residential sessions, and courses at public schools and higher education institutions. His school has 30 instructors teaching over 400 students.

Moore said he’s impressed with music programs at Illinois State University. He said most of his school’s instructors studied music education or performance there, and he’s pleased with their maturity levels.

“I know what I was like at their age,” he said, adding that students appreciate learning from someone closer to their age.

As of the end of this month, there will be nine teachers on staff at Carl's Pro Band in Bloomington. Co-owner Travis Thacker, son of founding owner Carl Thacker, said their studio lessons are geared toward wind instruments, with trumpet and saxophone taking the highest enrollment numbers.

Thacker said music enriches almost everyone's life, and learning an instrument intensifies that.

The Music Shoppe has 30 teachers, Brake said, also noting eight have master's degrees and two have doctoral degrees. Others are degreed, have decades of experience playing in bands, or have taught several generations of students.

When schools went remote during the pandemic, Breen said the concept of wind instrument lessons in a small room was put to rest. Then, he said the Shoppe dealt with technological challenges of virtual lessons, like unstable internet connections and poor microphone quality.

Breen said you can’t play together digitally, and you can’t shift a student’s elbow through a screen. He said several instructors adapted well, but virtual lessons didn’t work for many — and that meant the Shoppe took a hit.

Although Breen declined to provide specific numbers on enrollment at the Music Shoppe, he said they've rebounded since the start of the pandemic. In many cases, he said people turned to music during lockdown, causing a tremendous demand for music.

“What we found during COVID is that there was a tremendous amount of demand for music,” said Breen. He said people were either picking up an instrument they had played once upon a time, or were diving deeper into one they had always dabbled in.

Brake said students often start on one instrument, hear other instruments being played in passing at the studios, and then want to learn a second instrument. Breen said it’s common for 4- to 6-year-olds to start on piano first.

“Oftentimes, the progress is much faster because they already know the basics,” he said of those working on a secondary instrument. “Now, it’s a concept of mechanics.”

Renken-Kapatos said music is all one language, and what you learn on one instrument will translate in part to another.

GET STARTED The Music Shoppe, 1540 E. College Ave., Normal. Offers lessons for guitar, ukulele, piano, violin, viola, fiddle, trumpet, French horn, trombone, flute, bassoon, clarinet, saxophone and drums. Mission statement: "Over 60 years strong, The Music Shoppe has the most effective and affordable lessons in the area." Sign up at themusicshoppe.com or call 309-452-7436. Hip Cat Music Studios, 417 N. Main St., Bloomington. Offers lessons for piano, voice, drums, guitar, bass guitar, ukulele, trumpet, flute, piccolo, tuba, trombone, saxophone, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, French horn, double bass, cello, viola and violin. Mission statement: "Let the students experience joy with the music. Whatever level they want to play at, it's not so scary to practice a little bit and try." Sign up at hipcatmusicshool.com, by calling 309-531-0417 or emailinghipcatmusicschool@gmail.com. Carl’s Pro Band Offers lessons in piano, flute, euphonium, tuba, trumpet, trombone, oboe, French horn, English horn, bassoon, saxophone and clarinet. Mission statement: "Music enhances and enriches nearly everyone's life ... when you're able to learn a musical instrument, the level of appreciation and satisfaction experienced is intensified. We are proud to offer a safe, modern learning environment for musicians of all ages and abilities, with some of the best instructors in the area!" Sign up at carlsproband.com.