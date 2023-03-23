NORMAL — Going into television was not Emily Calandrelli’s original plan, but she saw it as a “calculated risk” as she figured out what to do after graduating with two master’s degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I thought that sounded like a fun adventure and that I would try it out at least for a year, and if it failed and I was terrible at it, I had four degrees in science and engineering to fall back on," she said.

It paid off. She has since hosted multiple TV shows, including Fox's ongoing "Xploration Outer Space," written multiple science children’s books and spoken across the country to audiences of all ages.

"I loved it. It changed the entire trajectory of my career, and here I am a decade later and I have kind of built out this niche," Calandrelli said.

Next week she will be speaking at Illinois State University as the keynote speaker for Science and Technology Week. Her talk is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Brown Ballroom in Bone Student Center. The event is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing.

Science and Tech Week is hosted by the College of Applied Science and Technology. The events throughout the week are meant to connect with students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members.

“We are trying to hit every one of our constituents,” said Kara Snyder, assistant dean for marketing, communications and constituent relations for CAST.

The week starts off with a networking event, helping connect alumni and current students. Monday also features a “lunch and learn” focused on developing equity mindsets in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, Snyder said. The Monday events are not open to the public, though CAST students, faculty, staff and alumni can register online.

The week wraps up with the Academy of Achievement Induction Ceremony on March 30 and then the Women in Leadership Conference on March 31. This year the college is inducting seven alumni into the Academy of Achievement, which is meant to honor those who graduated less than 20 years ago who have gone on to become leaders in their field.

This year’s honorees are Hearther Gieseke, in agriculture; Raleigh Blasdell, in criminal justice sciences; Jennifer Mangers-Deans, in family and consumer sciences; Steven Smeets, in health sciences; Pete Lamonica, in information technology; Nick Frangella, in kinesiology and recreation; and Jeritt Williams, in technology.

The Women in Leadership Conference will feature Evelyn Sanguinetti, the first Hispanic lieutenant governor of Illinois. CAST has been hosting the conference since 2016, Snyder said.

Addressing gender in STEM is a focus for the college, as seven of its eight academic units graduate women into male-dominated fields.

“How are we preparing them to go into these male-dominated environments and speak up for themselves and have these tough conversations?” Snyder said.

Women in STEM is a big topic for Calandrelli as well. One issue she plans to talk about on Tuesday is parental leave, something she says is lacking among many companies and organizations in the STEM field.

Around 43% of women working full time in STEM leave their full-time job after having their first child, according to a 2019 article published in PNAS.

Science often can encourage a culture where work-life balance does not exist, Calandrelli said, citing the statistic.

"When you have that type of culture, it disproportionately impacts women more than men, because of our societal expectations of who is expected to stay home with the kids," she said.

Much of Calandrelli's focus in science communication is around the intersection of technology and policy. That was also the subject of her master’s thesis, where she looked at changes to the bidding process for NASA and how wider competition, with rewards for solving the problem, could improve efficiency.

Right now is an especially important time to have science communicators, who are able to explain rapid changes in science and technology at a level people without degrees in the subject can understand, Calandrelli said.

"We don't have time to be experts in all of these topics. It's unreasonable to expect everybody to be perfectly knowledgeable in all of these fields. So instead, we need people who are not only knowledgeable in that field, but a good communicator," she said.

It also is important to have people who understand the societal conditions going on within the group scientists are trying to reach, she said. That is part of why there needs to be a diverse workforce in STEM. She used the example of climate change and coal miners in West Virginia, where she grew up.

"In many ways, climate change is an economic problem in West Virginia, not a science education problem, and if you don't understand that piece, then you have no business trying to communicate climate change to Appalachia," Calandrelli said.

Snyder is looking forward to Calandrelli and Sanguinetti sharing their expertise and experiences with the attendees, she said. It is also exciting to bring all of the attendees together.

“I’m looking forward to the energy this week is going to bring to campus,” Snyder said.

