Tri-Valley teacher chosen for NASA research program

DOWNS — A Tri-Valley High School science teacher and his students will have a chance to work with NASA and the Infrared Processing and Analysis Center at the California Institute of Technology to do astronomy research over the next year.

Jeff Benter was selected to be part of the 2022-20223 class of the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program. Benter and three other teachers from across the country will work with Varoujan Gorjian, a scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The program has the teachers do research using data from various NASA and IPAC databases, a press release from IPAC said.

In the end the teachers and their students present posters about their research, with the presentations planned for a meeting in Seattle in January, 2023.

Recent NITARP projects have included studies about the disks of matter around black holes in the centers of galaxies and searching for young stars in a nebula, both projects completed by the class that started in 2020, just before the pandemic began.

The teachers who participate also share their learning and training with other teachers in their district, IPAC said in the release.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.