Tri-Valley teacher chosen for NASA research program

DOWNS — A
Tri-Valley High School science teacher and his students will have a chance to work with NASA and the Infrared Processing and Analysis Center at the California Institute of Technology to do astronomy research over the next year.
Jeff Benter was selected to be part of the 2022-20223 class of the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program. Benter and three other teachers from across the country will work with
Varoujan Gorjian, a scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
The program has the teachers do research using data from various NASA and IPAC databases, a press release from IPAC said.
In the end the teachers and their students present posters about their research, with the presentations planned for a meeting in Seattle in January, 2023.
Recent NITARP projects have included studies about the disks of matter around black holes in the centers of galaxies and searching for young stars in a nebula, both projects completed by the class that started in 2020, just before the pandemic began.
The teachers who participate also share their learning and training with other teachers in their district, IPAC said in the release.
Brrr! All-time snowfall records
February 23, 1914
13 inches of snow fell on February 23, 1914. This is the
in February in Central Illinois, and the most snow to fall in a calendar day or a 24-hour period. See the highest snowfall newspaper clipping.
Big snow, big news
The January 13, 1927 snowfall was big news for the
Decatur Herald.
January 13, 1927
11 inches of snow fell on January 13, 1927. See the newspaper clipping from the
The Pantagraph.
October 23, 1929
2.7 inches of snow fell on October 23, 1929. The photo caption from
reads, "Winter cast its first blanket of snow this year over the city Wednesday, and The Pantagraph cameraman, perched on the top floor of the Peoples bank building, caught a view of the white-topped business houses. The above picture is a view of the southeast section of the downtown district. It was the earliest snowfall here in 13 years." The Pantagraph
A rare second photograph
The photo caption from
reads, "And snow visited Illinois Wesleyan university, too. Miss Marilla McCoy, I. W. U. student, and Miss Bessie Louise Smith of the music school faculty were commenting on it when the photographer noticed them beside the snow covered entrance of the university at Main Street." The Pantagraph
Traces of snow in May
May holds several records for traces of snow: May 3 and 4, 1917; May 2, 1929; May 1, 1940; May 11, 1952. See a newspaper clipping from the
Decatur Herald.
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
