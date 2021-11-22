 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Tri-Valley superintendent to lead District 87

  • Updated
David Mouser

David Mouser has been named the next superintendent of Bloomington District 87. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 has announced the board of education plans to name David Mouser as its next superintendent. Mouser is superintendent at Tri-Valley CUSD No. 3, based in Downs.

Mouser was one of three finalists announced on Nov. 11. He has been superintendent at Tri-Valley since 2014. He has previously been an agriculture/science teacher and principal. 

The board is expected to vote on Mouser's appointment Dec. 8. 

Report card shows pandemic's continued impact on Illinois students

The board hired Ray and Associates to help with the search. The firm recommended 11 candidates to the board, out of 37 total applicants. The board interviewed six before narrowing it down to three to invite to the district's campuses. 

The others were David Deets, superintendent of Harmony-Emge School District No. 175 in Belleville, and Becca Lamon, assistant superintendent of the East Noble School Corp. in Kendallville, Indiana. 

Barry Reilly

Barry Reilly 

If he is approved as expected, Mouser will start on July 1. District 87's current superintendent, Barry Reilly, will retire next summer after more than 10 years leading the district. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

