Tri-Valley names new high school principal

DOWNS — Frank Arnolts III, assistant principal at Olympia High School, is expected as the next principal at Tri-Valley High School in Downs. Arnolts is returning to Tri-Valley schools, where he taught from 2008 to 2016.

The Tri-Valley CUSD #3 board will vote on Arnolts' appointment on Feb. 16 at its regular board meeting.

TVHS's current principal, Ben Derges, will be the district's next superintendent. He is replacing David Mouser, who will be the next Bloomington District 87 superintendent when Barry Reilly retires at the end of this school year.

This is Arnolts' first year at Olympia High School, a Tuesday press release said. He spent five years as assistant principal at Central Catholic High School before that. He holds a bachelor's degree from Illinois College and a master's degree from the University of Saint Francis.

