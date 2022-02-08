Tri-Valley names new high school principal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOWNS — Frank Arnolts III, assistant principal at Olympia High School, is expected as the next principal at Tri-Valley High School in Downs. Arnolts is returning to Tri-Valley schools, where he taught from 2008 to 2016. 

Frank Arnolts III

Arnolts

The Tri-Valley CUSD #3 board will vote on Arnolts' appointment on Feb. 16 at its regular board meeting.

Watch now: McLean County student actors navigate pandemic changes

TVHS's current principal, Ben Derges, will be the district's next superintendent. He is replacing David Mouser, who will be the next Bloomington District 87 superintendent when Barry Reilly retires at the end of this school year. 

David Mouser hedshot Sept. 2021

Mouser

This is Arnolts' first year at Olympia High School, a Tuesday press release said. He spent five years as assistant principal at Central Catholic High School before that. He holds a bachelor's degree from Illinois College and a master's degree from the University of Saint Francis.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Watch now: Olympia High senior gives back to homeless

Watch now: Olympia High senior gives back to homeless

Later this week, Andrew Fishman will bring a large delivery to the Salvation Army in Bloomington. He is planning to drop off a batch of donations collected by Olympia School District students as part of a drive he organized.

