 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Tri-Valley High School principal to lead district

  • 0
Ben Derges

Derges

DOWNS — Tri-Valley High School Principal Ben Derges will become Tri-Valley's superintendent next school year. He will replace David Mouser, who is moving over to lead Bloomington District 87

The Downs-based district announced the promotion Friday. The board will vote on formal approval Jan. 19, and Derges will start as superintendent July 1. Mouser starts at District 87 the same day. 

Watch now: Andrew Petrilli, leader of explosive Tri-Valley offense, earns Pantagraph Player of Year

District 87 announced last month that Mouser would follow Barry Reilly as superintendent when Reilly retires at the end of this school year. 

Tri-Valley has posted the job opening for the high school principal position.

Watch now: McLean County educators lukewarm toward state test data

Derges has worked in education for 21 years, a press release said. He has been principal at Tri-Valley High School since 2014. Mouser had been the high school principal until 2014, when he became superintendent. 

Tri-Valley has seen a period of rapid growth and recognition for its quality over the past. The high school has received an "exemplary" designation from the state several times under Derges' leadership. 

He has also been principal during a large renovation to the high school. 

"Our board recognized that we had excellent internal candidates for the position and are excited to have Mr. Derges serve as our next superintendent," board president Carl Neubauer said in the press release. 

Derges attended University of Illinois for his bachelor's and master's degrees. He is in the educational leadership doctorate program at Western Illinois University and has a superintendent endorsement from Illinois State University. 

Watch now: Here is the all-Heart of Illinois Conference football team

Connor Wood's 5 most memorable stories from 2021

Since I started at The Pantagraph in August, my stories only span the later part of this year. Still, stepping into this new beat has given me a chance to cover stories that will have long term impacts on education, from pre-K through PhDs, in Bloomington-Normal. These past four months have also introduced me to people whose stories I am honored to have had the chance to share, at least in part. I hope you enjoy reading.

Illinois State remembers Jelani Day

Illinois State remembers Jelani Day

Illinois State University students, faculty and staff came together with Jelani Day's family and other mourners for a memorial service on Oct.…

Stuart Henderson protected generals

Stuart Henderson protected generals

Stuart Henderson was a protective service agent while in the Marine Corps, which led to him meeting, and protecting, many of the high ranking …

Contact Connor Wood at (309) 820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$11.5 million dome plan gets Illinois State board vote Saturday

$11.5 million dome plan gets Illinois State board vote Saturday

The Illinois State Board of Trustees is expected to vote Saturday on authorizing the construction of an indoor practice facility for athletics. The facility would be an air-supported dome providing year-round space for multiple teams and is expected to cost around $11.5 million.

Heartland receives equity grant, approves levy

Heartland receives equity grant, approves levy

Heartland Community College will receive a $1 million grant to increase access to Heartland programs for people from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds. The grant is aimed at getting participants with jobs that pay 30% more than a living wage.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News