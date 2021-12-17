Tri-Valley High School principal to lead district

DOWNS — Tri-Valley High School Principal Ben Derges will become Tri-Valley's superintendent next school year. He will replace David Mouser, who is moving over to lead Bloomington District 87.
The Downs-based district announced the promotion Friday. The board will vote on formal approval Jan. 19, and Derges will start as superintendent July 1. Mouser starts at District 87 the same day.
District 87 announced last month that Mouser would follow Barry Reilly as superintendent when Reilly retires at the end of this school year.
Tri-Valley has posted the job opening for the high school principal position.
Derges has worked in education for 21 years, a press release said. He has been principal at Tri-Valley High School since 2014. Mouser had been the high school principal until 2014, when he became superintendent.
Tri-Valley has seen a period of rapid growth and recognition for its quality over the past. The high school has received an "exemplary" designation from the state several times under Derges' leadership.
He has also been principal during a large renovation to the high school.
"Our board recognized that we had excellent internal candidates for the position and are excited to have Mr. Derges serve as our next superintendent," board president Carl Neubauer said in the press release.
Derges attended University of Illinois for his bachelor's and master's degrees. He is in the educational leadership doctorate program at Western Illinois University and has a superintendent endorsement from Illinois State University.
