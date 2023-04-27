DOWNS — Tri-Valley High School prom was held Saturday, April 15, at the Miller Park Pavilion in Bloomington.
The prom court included Taylor Knapp, Abby Wood, Joelle Roberts, Kenna Trower, Kaelyn Thoele, Matthew Sutton, Keagan Cook, Isaiah Semlow, Jack Anderson and David Christianson.
Joelle Roberts was crowned queen and Isaiah Semlow was crowned king.
Rob Marshall has directed many musical numbers in films such as Chicago, Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns however, he believes his latest movie, Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, contains his most difficult one yet. "(Under the Sea) is the most complicated musical number I've ever done.” The sequence is led by Ariel's crab friend Sebastian, voiced by Daveed Diggs, and takes place on the seabed, with them surrounded by photorealistic CGI aquatic creatures. While the creatures were digital, Marshall and his team referenced footage choreographed...
Photos: Highlights from the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Keith Urban performs at the CMT Music Awards, airing on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Jack Plunkett
Lainey Wilson, left, and HARDY accept the award for collaborative video of the year for "wait in the truck" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Megan Moroney accepts the award for breakthrough female video of the year for "Tennessee Orange" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Gary Clark Jr. performs a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Blake Shelton performs a medley at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Carly Pearce performs "What He Didn't Do" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Cody Johnson performs "Human" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Lainey Wilson performs at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Kane Brown, left, and Katelyn Jae Brown perform at the CMT Music Awards, airing on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Jack Plunkett
Avery Anna performs at the CMT Music Awards, airing on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Lainey Wilson accepts the award for female video of the year for "Heart Like a Truck" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Kelsea Ballerini, center, performs "If You Go Down (I'm Going Down Too) accompanied by drag queens Kennedy Davenport, left, and Olivia Lux at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Cody Johnson accepts the award for performance of the year for "'Til You Can't" from the 2022 CMT Music Awards at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
LeAnn Rimes presents the award for male video of the year at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Jelly Roll, center, and The Whitsitt Chapel Choir perform "Need A Favor" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Carrie Underwood performs at the CMT Music Awards, airing on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Jack Plunkett
Carrie Underwood performs at the CMT Music Awards, airing on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Jack Plunkett
Jelly Roll reacts as he accepts the award for male video of the year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Ashley McBryde, left, and Wynonna Judd perform "I Want To Know What Love Is" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Shania Twain, left, accepts the equal play award at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Megan Thee Stallion cheers from right. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Hosts Kelsea Ballerini, left, and Kane Brown speak at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Carly Pearce, left, and Gwen Stefani perform "Just A Girl" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Kelsea Ballerini, center, performs "If You Go Down (I'm Going Down Too) accompanied by drag queens Manila Luzon, from left, Jan Sport, Olivia Lux and Kennedy Davenport at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Jelly Roll performs "Need A Favor" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Darius Rucker, left, and Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes perform at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Lainey Wilson, from left, Morgan Wade, Alanis Morissette, Ingrid Andress and Madeline Edwards perform at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Trea Swindle, left, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart perform at the CMT Music Awards, airing on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Kane Brown, left, and Katelyn Brown accept the award for video of the year for "Thank God" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
LeAnn Rimes, left, and Wynonna Judd perform during a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Cody Johnson, from left, Slash and Billy Gibbons perform during a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.