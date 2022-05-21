 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-Valley High School 2022 graduates

Tri-Valley

DOWNS — Tri-Valley High School graduation will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the gym.

Graduates are:

A-F

Lucas Amend, Faith Anderson, Forrest Appleton, Micaela Barnes, James Bierman, Lucas Burgard, Grace Christianson, Madison Christianson, Andrew Dardis, Rachel Davis, Anthony Decker, Benjamin Dischert, Davis Donovan, Catherine Efaw, Braiden Elliott, Alexis Ferrell, Molly Forbes

G-K

Jacey Goff, Gavin Gosch, Micah Grim, Heather Guelde, Sydney Haase, Aidan Hadfield, Andrew Hepner, Adam Hopf, Caleb Humphrey, Gabrielle Irwin, Elliot Johnson, Kaitlyn Jones, Taylor Jones, Ryan Kane, Brett Kelly, Keelin Kilmer, Shelbi Kinder, John Kitchen, Carson Knittel, Adam Knox, Emily Knox, Kyle Krzeminski, Ayden Kurtyak

L-P

Michael Mangina, Alexander Markwell, Kaleb Markwell, Grace Martin, Kaitlyn Masters, William Masters, Nolan McCrary, Charles Moore, Luke Myszka, Nathaniel Noe, Dimitri O'Brian, Kaili Palumbo, Krisitian Perez, Andrew Petrili

Q-Z

Addison Ritchie, Mila Sakinis, Evember Sampson, Zachary Schummer, Nathan Simon, Sydney Stiles, Noah Streenz, Katherine Traugott, Landry Warfel, Baylee Weinheimer, Baylee Weinheimer, Sabrina Will, Kaela Williams, Dane Wilson, Ashley Witte and Jacy Young.

