CULLOM — Tri-Point High School graduation was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
The valedictorian was Erica Harrell. The salutatorian was Kaden Weber.
Graduates are as follows:
A-F
Logan Adams, Francisco Barriga, Kyra Cathcart, Donovan Conner, Collin Coveyou, Emma Creek, Kamren Ericksen
G-K
Mihreteab Gilleland, Kiralee Graves, Betty Hall, Erica Harrell, Haley Hastings, Zoey Honeycutt, Chase Hummel, Gavin Jarman, Ashley Juarez
L-P
Nicholas Liescke, Micheal Lopez, Ryan Marsh, Riley Patterson, Katelyn Poe
Q-Z
Maximus Riegel, Jade Ruder and Kaden Weber.
