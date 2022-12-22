Tremont High School marching band to perform at 2022 Sugar Bowl

Tremont is one of 43 high school bands from across the country to perform at bowl games halftime shows, coordinated through WorldStrides. Other Illinois high schools playing at bowl games are Robinson High School, Hoopeston Area High School and Centralia High School.

The Sugar Bowl is played in New Orleans and has been held since 1935. It is one of six bowl games that rotate the College Football Playoff semifinals, next hosting a playoff game in 2023. This year's game is between No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State and starts at 11 a.m. Dec. 31. The game will be aired on ESPN.