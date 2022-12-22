 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tremont High School marching band to perform at 2022 Sugar Bowl

  • 0
WILLIAM H. POORBAUGH FIELD (copy)

William H. Poorbaugh Field is home to Tremont High School's football team. Tremont's marching band will perform at the 2022 Sugar Bowl. 

 Jim Benson

TREMONT — Tremont High School's marching band will perform at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Tremont is one of 43 high school bands from across the country to perform at bowl games halftime shows, coordinated through WorldStrides. Other Illinois high schools playing at bowl games are Robinson High School, Hoopeston Area High School and Centralia High School. 

Bill Bender joins Craig to preview CFB's Bowl Season. 
Heartland College graduates first cohort of Rivian apprentices

The Sugar Bowl is played in New Orleans and has been held since 1935. It is one of six bowl games that rotate the College Football Playoff semifinals, next hosting a playoff game in 2023. This year's game is between No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State and starts at 11 a.m. Dec. 31. The game will be aired on ESPN. 

Normal West principal named next Fieldcrest superintendent

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru’s new president reshuffles cabinet as Mexico ties tested

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News