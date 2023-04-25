NORMAL — The Town of Normal Parks and Recreation Department will recognize Arbor Day and celebrate the town's Tree City USA with two programs on Friday, April 28.
The Town of Normal Park Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Bain will talk to students from Bloom and Mulberry elementary schools about the importance of trees and how the town takes care of trees in the community.
Tree planting with Mulberry students will begin at 9:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., a multi-age class of first through third graders will walk to the Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., in Normal and plant an American Beech tree.
Tree planting with Bloom students will begin at 1:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., two classes will also walk to the center and plant a Red Oak tree.
This is the 24th year the town has been named a Tree City USA.
