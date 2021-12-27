TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 5: Illinois State welcomes Kinzy as president

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 5. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

NORMAL — Illinois State University has had just 20 presidents across 164 years. The last two years have seen constant uncertainty as higher education has reacted to the pandemic and other challenges, but Terri Goss Kinzy became the first woman to lead ISU when she started in July.

In November 2020, Larry Dietz, now president emeritus, told the community he would retire, starting a six-month process to choose his replacement. A special board meeting held May 14 selected Kinzy as the next president. She started July 1, the day after Dietz retired.

Her four-year contract includes a base salary of $375,000.

Kinzy came to ISU from Western Michigan University, where she was vice president for research and innovation, starting in 2018. Before that, she was a professor and administrator at Rutgers University. She holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Case Western Reserves University.

Kinzy started her new role as higher education was approaching a third school year affected by the pandemic. This school year, at least, vaccines had become readily available and the school required students and employees to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly. It also was ahead of the governor in requiring masks indoors this fall. Kinzy has made use of her background in biology in continued advocacy for COVID-19 vaccines as the best way out of the pandemic.

The pandemic was a dominant theme of Kinzy's first State of the University address, but she also spoke about ISU's resilience and her own dedication to learning and moving the school forward.

Even while dealing with COVID, campus has been hit by other controversies and tragedies. Those include the death of Jelani Day, whose drowning is still the subject of police investigation as his family fights for answers. Day was a graduate student in the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department.

Danielle Fairchild, another graduate student, died Nov. 30 after being hit by a car at a busy intersection near campus.

Kinzy’s first semester also saw notable successes for the school, such as the ratification of the first contract with the Graduate Workers Union after two years of intermittent negotiations and several pickets and other demonstrations by union members.

Looking forward, Kinzy is a member of the Illinois Board of Higher Education’s Commission on Equitable Public University Funding. The commission is tasked with creating a report on alternative funding methods that better address equity, stability and sufficiency.

The university navigated the fall semester without having to implement remote learning. However, with the national rise in cases tied to the omicron variant, ISU announced Dec. 21 that it would start the spring semester with remote learning.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

