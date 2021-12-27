 Skip to main content
TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 5: Illinois State welcomes Kinzy as president

Top 10 stories

Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy talks about planning for a pandemic in a university environment.

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 5. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

NORMAL — Illinois State University has had just 20 presidents across 164 years. The last two years have seen constant uncertainty as higher education has reacted to the pandemic and other challenges, but Terri Goss Kinzy became the first woman to lead ISU when she started in July.

In November 2020, Larry Dietz, now president emeritus, told the community he would retire, starting a six-month process to choose his replacement. A special board meeting held May 14 selected Kinzy as the next president. She started July 1, the day after Dietz retired.

Kinzy speaks after being announced as next ISU president (copy)

Terri Goss Kinzy is introduced May 14 as the next president of Illinois State University at Bone Student Center’s Brown Ballroom.
Her four-year contract includes a base salary of $375,000. 

Kinzy came to ISU from Western Michigan University, where she was vice president for research and innovation, starting in 2018. Before that, she was a professor and administrator at Rutgers University. She holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Case Western Reserves University.

Kinzy started her new role as higher education was approaching a third school year affected by the pandemic. This school year, at least, vaccines had become readily available and the school required students and employees to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly. It also was ahead of the governor in requiring masks indoors this fall. Kinzy has made use of her background in biology in continued advocacy for COVID-19 vaccines as the best way out of the pandemic.

The pandemic was a dominant theme of Kinzy's first State of the University address, but she also spoke about ISU's resilience and her own dedication to learning and moving the school forward. 

101721-blm-loc-3homecoming (copy)

Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy waves from the bed of a Rivian truck Saturday, Oct. 16, during the homecoming parade in Normal.

Even while dealing with COVID, campus has been hit by other controversies and tragedies. Those include the death of Jelani Day, whose drowning is still the subject of police investigation as his family fights for answers. Day was a graduate student in the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department.

Danielle Fairchild, another graduate student, died Nov. 30 after being hit by a car at a busy intersection near campus.

Kinzy’s first semester also saw notable successes for the school, such as the ratification of the first contract with the Graduate Workers Union after two years of intermittent negotiations and several pickets and other demonstrations by union members. 

092221-blm-loc-3isu (copy)

Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy delivers her State of the University address at The Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, Sept. 21. 

Looking forward, Kinzy is a member of the Illinois Board of Higher Education’s Commission on Equitable Public University Funding. The commission is tasked with creating a report on alternative funding methods that better address equity, stability and sufficiency.

The university navigated the fall semester without having to implement remote learning. However, with the national rise in cases tied to the omicron variant, ISU announced Dec. 21 that it would start the spring semester with remote learning

Our coverage of Terri Goss Kinzy being named new ISU president

The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University has chosen Terri Goss Kinzy to be the school's 20th president, effective July 1, it was announced Friday.

Watch now: Reaction to new ISU president being named

"Dr. Kinzy's experience, enthusiasm, and philosophy of putting 'students first' is authentic and inspiring," said Steve Smith President, ISU Alumni Association.

Watch now: Terri Goss Kinzy named first female president of Illinois State University

"There's a vibrancy" on campus, Kinzy said. "They want to be great and I want to help them."

Watch now: ISU presidential announcement marks 'momentous day' for Bloomington-Normal

"At ISU, we can now say that the glass ceiling has been shattered," said Academic Senate chair Martha Horst.

Watch now: New Illinois State University president will face challenges

The new president of ISU will arrive at an institution that has weathered the storms of shifting demographics, the vagaries of state funding and the COVID-19 pandemic better than many other universities in the state. But the new job will not be without challenges.

Kindred: For ISU women's athletic pioneers, Kinzy hiring feels like a win

For former Illinois State coach Jill Hutchison and coach/administrator Linda Herman, the hiring of Terri Goss Kinzy as ISU's first female president is another positive step for the school.

Watch now: Terri Goss Kinzy introduced as ISU president

Terri Goss Kinzy is introduced as the 20th president of Illinois State University. 

Watch now: Board of trustees discuss ISU president appointment

Terri Goss Kinzy was named May 14, 2021, as the 20th president of Illinois State University, making history as ISU's first woman to fill the role.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

