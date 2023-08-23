BLOOMINGTON — Freshmen at Illinois Wesleyan University are taking their first steps into the college life as they move into their residence halls for the fall semester.

"This is the big welcome," said Kyle Griffith, director of residential life at IWU. "Move-in day is the culmination of all our work, and we've been training for a number of days to make this transition as smooth as possible."

Hundreds of incoming freshmen started to unload their belongings Wednesday morning at Gulick, Ferguson, Munsell — just renovated this summer — and Pfeiffer halls. Upperclassmen will return to campus Saturday and Sunday, and classes begin Monday. No road closures are planned this week, but staffers have asked motorists to be vigilant when driving around campus.

Orientation leader Anna McBride, a senior business major with a minor in entrepreneurship, was on hand to welcome her fellow students to campus Wednesday.

"We're kind of their go-to for their questions," she said. "We get paired with a group of kids and we help them with their classes and whatever else they need to know about the campus."

McBride said this is her first year working as an orientation leader, and although moving heavy boxes and other belonging might not be the best way to spend a morning, she enjoys helping students through their college experience.

"Some are really scared about going to college, and being able to be there for them and answer their questions is one of my favorite aspects of this," McBride added.

Due to high heat and humidity, Griffith said hydration tents and cooling stations were set up for people to take breaks, with snacks provided by the alumni association.

"Students should try to make themselves available and go out of their comfort zone to try out as many things as possible, because there's so many cool people here that you get to meet, go to class and live with, and that's a really special experience," Griffith said. "I hope that everyone takes advantage of it as much as possible."

Alexa Epps, an area director with residential life at IWU, said it can be nerve-racking to step into a new environment, but the resident advisers, orientation leaders and staff are there to support students every step of the way.

Following move-in, students will be able to participate in a days-long experience called Turning Titan, which will include class schedule walk-throughs, academic and financial advising, mural painting, a picnic and a carnival, Epps said.

Students will also be able to hear from current faculty, staff and students about their experiences at IWU during the Human Library event at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Young Main Lounge in the Memorial Center, 104 E. University Ave.

"It's definitely an experience, but we're making the best out of it," Epps said of move-in day and the week to come. "I told everyone to bring the music, and we'll try to have as good of a day as possible."

Melisa Barrick Baldwin of Knoxville, Tennessee, dropped off her daughter Ella, a freshman musical theater major, for Wednesday's move-in. Baldwin said the assistance offered that day was friendly, helpful and patient.

"We've had a lot of questions and they always seem to have the answers," she said. "I keep telling myself that even though I don't feel ready, I know she is ready."

Ella, who was just in Michigan City, Indiana, for a chamber music festival, said she hopes to figure out where her classes are in the next few days and check out some of the student organizations on campus.

"I would just tell people to not panic," she said. "I'm excited to meet people and grow as much as everyone else."

Patrick Dasbach, a freshman elementary education major with minor in physical education, said he can't wait to start playing for the university's volleyball team and making new friends on campus.

"Everyone's helping us out and it's going pretty fast," he said. "Now all we have to do is stay calm, relax and do our best."

His mother, Nicole Dasbach, said the move-in process has been more than welcoming, especially after being introduced to head volleyball coach Brandon Muller.

"We're excited to have him playing with a team and growing in his sport," Dasbach said.

As for other parents going through their first college move-in with their children, she said to take in the experience.

"Enjoy the moment, be supportive and just tell them fly and believe in themselves, and if they ever need to call home, they can," Dasbach said.

