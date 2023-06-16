NORMAL — Darren Tillis, owner of Darren Tillis Insurance Agency, an independent contractor with State Farm, was named as the newest appointee to the Illinois State University Board of Trustees.

Tillis' appointment was one of several announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday. However, the official appointment is pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

In his 29 years in the insurance and financial services industry, Tillis has served as co-chair of the Lawndale Community Action Council, co-chair of the Hughes Elementary Local School Council and a member of the Chicago Youth Centers North Lawndale Advisory Board.

Tillis received his Bachelor of Science degree in finance from ISU.

