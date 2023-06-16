NORMAL — Darren Tillis, owner of Darren Tillis Insurance Agency, an independent contractor with State Farm, was named as the newest appointee to the
Illinois State University Board of Trustees.
Tillis' appointment was one of several announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday. However, the official appointment is pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.
In his 29 years in the insurance and financial services industry, Tillis has served as co-chair of the Lawndale Community Action Council, co-chair of the Hughes Elementary Local School Council and a member of the Chicago Youth Centers North Lawndale Advisory Board.
Tillis received his Bachelor of Science degree in finance
from ISU.
Photos: Illinois State University baseball and softball
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University baseball and softball home games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Drew Zimmerman at 309-820-3276. Follow Drew on Twitter: @DZimmermanLee
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.