Thousands turn out for state cheerleading finals in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — School spirit, pride and big smiles came alive this weekend in the Twin Cities.

One-hundred teams performed Friday and Saturday at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competitions at Grossinger Motors Arena. The contests followed the competitive dance finals held last weekend at the same venue.

Susie Knoblauch, assistant executive director with the Illinois High School Association, said the enthusiasm was tremendous being back in person. Since last year’s event went virtual with no stunts allowed, she added, “you really don’t know what you have until it’s gone.”

The director noted a snowstorm earlier this week threw a curveball at their plans. Some schools left for Bloomington before the storm to ensure they’d make it here safely.

She said: “What amazes me with this community and anyone involved in interscholastic sports and activities is they roll up their sleeves and they get it done.”

Knoblauch also gave kudos to the public works departments for Bloomington and Normal. She said she stayed in town this week and saw plows running endlessly to make sure people could get to the venue.

“The City of Bloomington, Normal, and Convention & Visitors Bureau just made some things happen behind the scenes that not everyone is aware of,” Knoblauch said. “We’re really humbled by that.

“They made sure schools could get into town, patrons could get into the arena safe, and there was parking.”

She said that’s why they like to keep these events in the Twin Cities. Knoblauch added around 10,000 patrons were in attendance, plus 2,400 athletes, coaches and school officials across the two-day event.

University High School performed Saturday under the medium-sized team division, taking fifth place in the final with a score of 93.13. On Friday, they placed third in the preliminary round, only behind Lemont High School and Crystal Lake Central High School. That came about a week after the team took first place in the sectionals Jan. 29 in Edwardsville.

Lea Nelson, University High’s cheerleading coach, told The Pantagraph after her team’s performance that she was really proud of them and all of their hard work. She noted the team has ranked up a division since last year.

They start preparing for competition in the summer, Nelson said, which involves a lot of conditioning and training. There were several months the team couldn’t do stunts because of COVID.

So coming back from that, the coach said, the team did an awesome job. Nelson also said they had several athletes who competed for the first time this weekend and adapted well.

“We have a lot of athletes that are new to cheer in general,” she said.

Nelson said there are some nerves that come with going to the state competition, “but they’ve handled it flawlessly.”

Quinn Boland was there to support his daughter Delaney on the University High team. He said she’s been into cheer since she was very young and lately, they’ve had a fantastic year.

“It’s unbelievable,” the Bloomington father said. “They’ve all come together. Every tournament they go to they do their best, and it’s been proven based on the scores that they’ve been getting.”

Boland noted it’s a very competitive field, and the team works very hard. The team cheers for school football and basketball teams, in addition to competing.

“It’s a full-time job,” he said. “Some people think that cheerleading is something that these girls just do for fun, but they work just as hard as every other sport out there and they get the same injuries that other teams get.

“It's amazing to see what they can do.”

Karen Hightower was also there to support the team.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls,” she said.

Crystal Lake Central took the championship trophy for the medium division, followed by Oak Forest High School in second and Antioch High School in third.

Carl Painter, father to a freshman on the Antioch team, said his daughter has been training since she was 3 years old.

“This is her first experience here in the big show,” he said, “so it's really exciting for all of them.”

Another set of proud parents attending Saturday were Joel and Linda Marcott, of Bourbonnais. Joel said his daughter has been practicing since last May with Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Johnsburg High School won the small team division. Results for the large and co-ed team divisions were not available at press time.

