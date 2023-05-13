NORMAL — Illinois State University Student Trustee Ash Ebikhumi addressed Saturday morning the 2023 graduates of the College of Education at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

He noted for 8,000 students, faculty and visitors that he stood before them with immense pride and gratitude.

“As you ventured through your unique Redbird journeys, you embraced the vibrant tapestry of experiences and opportunities that ISU has to offer,” said Ebikhumi.

He said graduates faced doubt and adversity, but then quoted Jedi Master Yoda from "Star Wars": “Do or do not. There is no try.”

Ceremonies honoring around 5,000 total graduates, who will earn their degrees in either May or August, began Friday afternoon with the Mennonite College of Nursing, and continued through Saturday, concluding with the College of Business. Students in fine arts, interdisciplinary studies and university studies also graduated during Saturday morning's ceremony.

College of Education Dean Francis Godwyll said in his address that his college’s 60,000 alumni have gone on to work in all 50 states, plus 68 countries around the world.

He also said they get excellent teachers and leaders evaluations, and they persist in their fields.

“I can’t wait to see where you make your mark,” Godwyll said.

ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule gave comments, too. He said he acknowledges the graduates’ commitment and salutes their accomplishments.

Tarhule said he knows they will go on to do remarkable things. He said some will become innovators, advocates, teachers, artists, entertainers, businesspeople, or will fill jobs that haven’t yet been invented.

“Whatever you choose to do, and however you choose to do it, and whomever you choose to do it with, and where you choose to do it, or however small or big you choose to do it, I am confident that you will succeed and you will change the world for the better,” he said.

Before the ceremony, Tarhule told The Pantagraph the day would mean excitement and fulfillment for those graduating.

“It’s a measure of the fact they have reached a milestone — a goal that they set… ,” he said.

The best of times

Attending Saturday were several varieties of supporters to graduates: families, friends and even students.

At least two seniors of Peoria’s Richwoods High School were in the arena’s stands, just one week before attending their own graduation ceremony. Olivia Beck and Donte Smith both said they were recognizing their high school’s assistant principal, Renee Sherie Andrews, who completed her doctorate in educational administration and foundations.

Beck said Andrews is a like a motherly figure to her, and so she was excited and very happy to see her graduate. She added it’s a big accomplishment.

Smith said Andrews is very respectful and patient.

Junias Holmes, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, earned his degree in public health, and said he's a first-generation college graduate. Walking the stage was exciting, he said.

Holmes said his favorite memories were made with the ISU Track & Field Team, including placing at the Missouri Valley Conference.

Also on the team is Matt Blanco, who majored in physical education. In spring of 2020, he said being conference champions in cross country was awesome.

Teaching kids and making an impact on their lives was another big accomplishment at ISU, Blanco said.

Walking across the stage, he said, was cool because it took five years of hard work to make it happen.

It was a bittersweet ceremony for the family of Zofia LeHew, who graduated with a marketing degree from the College of Business. Her father, Rich LeHew, described the day as: “The best of times, and the worst of times.”

Mr. LeHew said he lost his wife, Kim, Zofia's mom, to breast cancer one year ago.

When Zofia walked across the stage, her father said: “I had to catch a few tears.”

Nine family members and relatives of Zofia LeHew came to her graduation, including her 7-month old niece, Ripley Alley, of the Seattle area.

Rick LeHew said he was very proud of his only daughter, adding that she won a medal Friday with the track team at the Missouri Valley Conference javelin throwing contest.

The father said Saturday was a mix of emotions. He agreed Kim was with them in spirit.

