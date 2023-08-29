NORMAL — The Baby Fold is partnering with McLean County Unit 5 to train the staff, parents and caregivers at Fairview Elementary School to help students learn to better regulate their emotions.

The training will be provided by The Baby Fold's Community School and Hammitt Elementary School programs in response to the increase in emotional and behavioral difficulties educators have seen since the 2020 pandemic.

In a statement, The Baby Fold said students are struggling with the ability to focus, connect with class activities and engage in the classroom. The Normal-based nonprofit organization has extensive experience in identifying and treating concerning child behaviors and is often called upon to provide training and consultation services to school districts and other professional staff who serve children.

The training has been made possible through grant funding from the McLean County Health Department.

Rebecca Kisney, lead community school coordinator for The Baby Fold, recently met with staff during Fairview's teacher institute day. They discussed child behavior and offered classroom and student interventions that can improve student attention and behavior. The grant will also provide resources for classroom calming spaces, a motor-sensory area and a quiet room, which will be modeled from The Baby Fold's spaces at Hammitt.

Baby Fold staff will continue to work with Fairview educators on a grade-level basis, working one-on-one with classroom teachers as needed. This fall, the school will host a family event, led by experts from Hammitt, so parents and caregivers can learn techniques to support their children.

