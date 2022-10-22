Temperatures swing with the music at Illinois State Marching Band Championships

NORMAL — Big changes in temperature and time signatures made marks Saturday at the 2022 Illinois State Marching Band Championships.

Morning performances kicked off just after 7 a.m., with Eureka High School’s band being the third to march onto Hancock Field at Illinois State University to compete among 41 other bands.

Chilly weather in the 50s didn’t hold the Central Illinois high school students back, though, with EHS placing first in Class 1A, ahead of Paris High School and Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe.

It warmed up to the mid-60s by late morning, as the University High School Marching Pioneers trekked onto the field. Donning leather-style goggles, the band based on the ISU campus took on a steampunk theme for the show, playing songs by Elton John, Imogen Heap and Howard Hanson.

In Class 2A, top bands in ascending order were Metamora High School, Limestone High School and Morton High School. For Class 3A, Bloomington High School placed third, behind Lemont High School and Marian Catholic High School. Class 4A winners in ascending order were Batavia High School, Collinsville High School and John Hershey High School.

Further judge results were not available at press time.

Before awards were announced, attendee and parent Phil Smith said music programs in Morton schools do a great job.

“They start really early in the middle school and even elementary school teaching them instruments and getting them marching,” he explained.

Smith noted three of his kids have graduated from bands in Morton, and his daughter Lydia Smith, a sophomore at MHS, played marimba from the pit on Saturday.

Smith said the band sounded loud and sharp, leaving him impressed. He also said there are a lot of musical families and parents in Morton who encourage their kids to practice.

He noted another daughter of his, Rose Smith, 10, is learning the clarinet.

Tony Marinello, ISU Director of Bands, said performer energy was even higher than last year, when people were just excited to be back after pandemic shutdowns. But this year, he said great weather made it better. Saturday’s high crested at 79 degrees.

“You can tell that students are a lot more seasoned,” Marinello said, noting maybe a quarter of band members were new on the field in 2021. He said returning students brought a lot of institutional memory back with them.

The band director also said they had one of the best early crowds he had ever seen at the event.

“I am seeing people with signs, I'm seeing people cheer,” Marinello continued. “They’re very hyped up.”

Although exact ticket sales figures were unavailable, he expected them to exceed their typical 7,000 spectators, with another 1,500 staff and performers in attendance too.

Best show

Pierce McDade, sousaphone section lead with the U-High Marching Pioneers, said it was funny how they started the season with band camp at Hancock Stadium, and ended their latest run there Saturday.

McDade also said they performed their best run ever, and he was happy with it. He agreed it felt like coming full circle.

The high school senior said keeping the energy up can be hard when the season starts to feel long.

“This morning everyone had a lot of energy, especially towards the end of our show,” he continued, adding he was really happy to “put a good show on the field."

McDade also said the band has formed a good community for him.

Jason Landes, band director for the Pioneers, also said they put on their best show.

Landes said they have a really young group this year, and it was great to see them develop their skills since band camp. He said they have a pretty large freshman class and a small class of seniors.

“Musically we've just come so far over these last couple of months,” he said. Landes said they added more elements to their show over the past month, even throwing in more drills up into the last hours.

He also said it was cool to see the students get used to marching.

Paul Langellier caught the Pioneers' show with his wife Danelle. Their daughter, Torey Langellier, is on the school's color guard. He said he thought the performance was competitive with a fun routine.

“They put a lot of hard work in and I thought it really showed today,” the proud father said.

Also with the Normal family was his son Lucas Langellier, a student at Evans Junior High School. He said he plays trumpet and will probably join marching band too.

Married couple Jamie and Rob Aeschliman, of Bloomington, admit they’re new band parents. Still, Jamie Aeschliman said the Pioneers sounded amazing, and her husband added it’s apparent how dedicated they are.

“Band kids in general are just so dedicated, and you can see the difference between the beginning of the season to the end of the season how much they've grown,” said Jamie Aeschliman.

Rob Aeschliman said he was impressed by the number of bands they played against, as well as the many kinds of musical styles and sounds.

He and his wife are parents to twin children Michael and Mira Aeschliman, who both play trombone for the Pioneers.

“If one trombone in the family isn’t enough, get two,” said the father.