NORMAL — Janet Iwasa wants to see visualizations used as a common tool to help students, scientists and the public understand what is happening inside cells.

Iwasa is an assistant professor of biochemistry at the University of Utah School of Medicine. Her research focuses on creating molecular and cellular visualizations.

She will share some of what she has learned during the R. Omar and Evelyn Rilett Family Life Sciences Lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 130 of Schroeder Hall at Illinois State University.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Iwasa shared about her work with The Pantagraph ahead of the lecture.

Pantagraph: What led you to focus on molecular/cellular visualizations?

Iwasa: My interest in animation started while I was in graduate school, working toward a Ph.D. in cell biology. In cell and molecular biology, it's hard to visualize things because the processes that we study are happening on a tiny scale. Most molecules are smaller than the wavelength of visible light, so it's literally impossible to see them using even the best light microscopes. To explain what we think is happening, biologists often resort to making simple drawings of how we think molecules move and act. These drawings often don't capture the complexity of the process, though — for example, molecules have a specific shape and size, are found in crowded environments, and are very dynamic. I became interested in using animation software to capture this complexity and to create better models and depictions of what biologists think is happening in cells.

Pantagraph: What developed your interest in biochemistry?

Iwasa: My father is also a scientist, and when I was young he would sometimes take me to his lab on the weekends. I became interested in biology, and by the time I was in high school I was doing summer internships in different molecular biology labs.

Pantagraph: What has been your favorite topic or part of your research so far?

Iwasa: I really enjoy discussing ideas with other biologists, and thinking about how these tiny machines in our cells are working. In a lot of cases, it's pretty hard to describe these processes using just words, and having an animation can make an idea much more accessible and intuitive. It's been great being able to see how the animations can help communicate ideas to diverse audiences.

Pantagraph: What developments would you like to see in your field in the next five years?

Iwasa: We've made a huge amount of progress recently in understanding what different molecular machines look like and how they work. We also know that these molecules are extremely dynamic and are gaining a better understanding of how they move in space and time. I would love to see more biologists create animated, dynamic models of the molecular processes they study and to share them broadly.

Pantagraph: What do you enjoy about working with students/fellows in class or the lab?

Iwasa: I've really enjoyed watching the postdoctoral fellows in my group gain skills and confidence. There's no better feeling than seeing animations created by my trainees being shared and used to tell important scientific stories!

