Teen Summit to welcome teen tech activist, HBCU panelists in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Jule Foundation will host its first Teen Summit on May 20, bringing local middle and high school students together to hear from panelists and speakers about planning and working toward their futures.

Andre Hursey, co-founder of the Bloomington-based nonprofit Jule Foundation, said he hopes to help local students gain insight on historically Black colleges and universities and Black Greek organizations.

“Our job (at Jule) is to inform our youth of what else is out there for them,” he said, noting the value of attending a school where the professors look like and understand their students.

Six recent Bloomington-Normal graduates who have gone on to attend HBCUs will speak to students in grades six through 12 about their experiences and why they chose their schools.

The event will run from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Castle Theatre, and junior high and high school students will be admitted free of charge. Jule is asking that parents and other attendees provide a donation of at least $20 to attend.

Adults in attendance are encouraged to wear their Greek colors, as students will learn about the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities.

In addition to the informational aspect of the night, Ian Brock, the 17-year-old founder of Dream Hustle Code, will speak to students about the lessons he’s learned along the way.

Dream Hustle Code is a Chicago-based foundation aimed at inspiring young people and helping them realize their potential in the tech space.

Brock, a self-described “rookie coder,” said when he speaks to students, he “hopes to lead them to become the best versions of themselves.”

His core messages are the value of time management, self-discipline and hard work and simply never giving up.

Since Brock began working to broaden the reach of computer science accessibility as an elementary student in 2013, Dream Hustle Code has grown to include hundreds of students in after-school programs and larger summer events, like TeenTech Live.

“Our whole mission is to inspire kids and show them the possibilities for themselves in the tech space and then giving them access to computer science, personal development education, specifically to kids who are underrepresented and underestimated in the tech space,” Brock said.

He said he hopes instilling those lessons in Bloomington-Normal students will help them as they begin their paths forward as well.

Laroyce Hawkins, star of NBC’s “Chicago PD,” will also be at the Castle to speak with students about his experiences.

This is the Jule Foundation’s first summit like this, “but not the last,” Hursey said, with goals of expanding further next year.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.