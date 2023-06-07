NORMAL — Summer 2023 Teaching Unvarnished will host a workshop Wednesday, July 12 at the Illinois State University Alumni Center in Normal.
The workshop, at 1101 N. Main St. in Normal, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and a closing reception. The workshop will feature the online exhibit "Unvarnished: Housing Discrimination in the Northern and Western United States" and educator resources.
The exhibit digs deeper into the history of Illinois housing including segregation and discrimination.
The workshop will also feature a traveling exhibit that models a deep dive into local history.
Registration is required for the event. Applicants must be Illinois middle or high school educators. Teachers can earn eight hours of Continuing Professional Development Units through this workshop.
Teachers will receive a Teaching Unvarnished workbook, classroom posters, books and more.
For more information, visit
unvarnishedhistory.org.
The Rev. John Richmond, rector of Christ the King Episcopal Church in Normal, shares how the parishioners rallied around an Illinois State University graduate student facing kidney failure.
Photos: Boys State Track and Field Finals
LEADING THE PACK
St. Teresa’s Evan Cook starts the Class 1A 3200 meter race during the IHSA boys track and field state finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_02.JPG
St. Teresa’s Sercye Haynes throws discus during the Class 1A IHSA boys track and field state finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_03.JPG
St. Teresa’s Royce Harper crosses the finish line in the Class 1A 4x100 meter relay during the IHSA boys track and field state finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. The St. Teresa team finished second in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_04.JPG
Mount Zion’s Bryndon Wallace prepares to start the Class 2A 4x100 meter relay during the IHSA boys track and field state finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. The Mount Zion team finished seventh in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-mat-nws-track_01.JPG
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond’s Logan Beckmier leads the pack at the start of the Class 1A 3200 meter during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. Beckmier finished fifth in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-mat-nws-track_02.JPG
Arcola’s Mitchel Myers throws discus during the Class 1A IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. Myers finished second in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-mat-nws-track_03.JPG
Arcola’s Mitchel Myers poses on the podium for finishing second in Class 1A shot put during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. Myers finished second in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-mat-nws-track_04.JPG
Charleston’s Alex Stout receives a medal for finishing sixth in Class 2A shot put during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. Myers finished second in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Chris Nelson 1 052723.JPG
Herrin's Kyrese Lukens, left, and Chris Nelson, far right, run the 2A 200 Meter Run during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Eureka 4x800 1 052723.JPG
Eureks's 4x800 Meter Relay celebrate after placing 2nd during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Gavin Genisio 1 052723.JPG
Benton's Gavin Genisio, right, wins the 2A 1600 Meter Run during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Gavin Genisio 2 052723.JPG
Benton's Gavin Genisio, right, wins the 2A 1600 Meter Run during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Ty Brachbill 1 052723.JPG
Shelbyville's Ty Brachbill competes in the 1A High Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Tyler Petersen 1 052723.JPG
Bloomington's Tyler Petersen celebrates after the 3A Pole Vault during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Tyler Petersen 2 052723.JPG
Bloomington's Tyler Petersen competes in the 3A Pole Vault during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Tyler Petersen 3 052723.JPG
Bloomington's Tyler Petersen competes in the 3A Pole Vault during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Chris Taylor 1 052723.JPG
Chris Taylor 2 052723.JPG
Chris Taylor 3 052723.JPG
Chris Taylor 5 052723.JPG
Da'Marion Johnson 1 052723.JPG
DuQuoin's Da'Marion Johnson competes in the 1A 400 Meter Run during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Isaiah Whitaker 1 052723.JPG
Central Catholic's Isaiah Whitaker wins the 1A Pole Vault during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Isaiah Whitaker 2 052723.JPG
Central Catholic's Isaiah Whitaker competes in the 1A Pole Vault during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Isaiah Whitaker 3 052723.JPG
Central Catholic's Isaiah Whitaker competes in the 1A Pole Vault during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Isaiah Whitaker 4 052723.JPG
Central Catholic's Isaiah Whitaker wins the 1A Pole Vault during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Isaiah Whitaker 5 052723.JPG
Central Catholic's Isaiah Whitaker competes in the 1A Pole Vault during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Kyle Hensley 1 052723.JPG
Mount Zion's Kyle Hensley competes in the 2A Pole Vault during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
052823-dec-loc-track_05.JPG
Normal Community’s Alex Sohn warms up for shot put in Class 3A during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. Sohn finished second in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_06.JPG
Tuscola’s Chris Boyd gets on the podium for finishing third in Class 1A shot put during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_07.JPG
The IHSA boys track and field championship finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_08.JPG
St. Teresa’s Cameron Kernaghan passes the baton to Caleb Kernaghan in the Class 1A 4x800 meter relay during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. The St. Teresa team finished third in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_09.JPG
The IHSA boys track and field championship finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_10.JPG
Lincoln’s Luke Jones waits for the baton in the Class 2A 4x800 meter relay during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. The Lincoln team finished second in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_11.JPG
Lincoln’s Brenden Heitzig comes in second while Payton’s Evan Rainville celebrates crossing the finish line in the Class 2A 4x800 meter relay during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_12.JPG
Lincoln’s Luke Jones, Ben Crombie, and Brenden Heitzig embrace after finishing second in the Class 2A 4x800 meter relay during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_13.JPG
The IHSA boys track and field championship finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_14.JPG
The IHSA boys track and field championship finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Adam Beasley 1 052723.JPG
Bloomington's Adam Beasley competes in the 3A Long Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Adam Beasley 2 052723.JPG
Bloomington's Adam Beasley competes in the 3A Long Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Adam Beasley 3 052723.JPG
Bloomington's Adam Beasley competes in the 3A High Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Adam Beasley 4 052723.JPG
Bloomington's Adam Beasley competes in the 4x 200 Meter Relay during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Brayden Trimble 1 052723.JPG
Mount Zion's Brayden Trimble competes in the 2A High Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Brayden Trimble 2 052723.JPG
Mount Zion's Brayden Trimble competes in the 2A High Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Cale Smith 1 052723.JPG
Eisenhower's Cale Smith reacts after placing third in the 2A 1600 Meter Run during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Chris Nelson 1 052723.JPG
Herrin's Kyrese Lukens, left, and Chris Nelson, far right, run the 2A 200 Meter Run during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Chris Nelson 2 052723.JPG
Herrin's Chris Nelson runs the last leg of the the 2A 4x 200 Meter Run during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Chris Nelson 3 052723.JPG
Herrin's Chris Nelson, far right, run the 2A 200 Meter Run during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Chris Taylor 1 052723.JPG
Normal Community's Chris Taylor competes in the 3A High Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Chris Taylor 2 052723.JPG
Normal Community's Chris Taylor competes in the 3A High Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Chris Taylor 3 052723.JPG
Normal Community's Chris Taylor competes in the 3A High Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Chris Taylor 5 052723.JPG
Normal Community's Chris Taylor competes in the 3A High Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Christopher McCaleb 1 052723.JPG
Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Christopher McCalben competes in the 200 Meter Wheelchair division during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Christopher McCaleb 2 052723.JPG
Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Christopher McCalben competes in the 100 Meter Wheelchair division during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Colfax Ridgeview 1 052723.JPG
Colfax Ridgeview's Braydon Campbell runs the last lef of the 4x400 Meter Relay during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Colfax Ridgeview 2 052723.JPG
Colfax Ridgeview's Payton Campbell, left, and Alec Thomas, celebrate after the 4x400 Meter Relay during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Brady Larson 1 052723.JPG
Maroa-Forsyth's Brady Larson competes in the 1A 110 Meter Hurdles during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Chris Boyd 1 052723.JPG
Tuscola's Chris Boyd celebrates after placing third for 1A Shot Put during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Scott Webb 1 0527223.JPG
Clinton's Scott Webb smiles on the podium for 2A Shot Put during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Alex Shon 3 052723.JPG
Normal Community's Alex Shon celebrates on the podium after the 3A Discus during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Alex Shon 1 052723.JPG
Normal Community's Alex Shon celebrates with his diploma on the podium after the 3A Shot Put during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Alex Shon 2 052723.JPG
Normal Community's Alex Shon celebrates with his diploma on the podium after the 3A Shot Put during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Alex Shon 3 052723.JPG
Normal Community's Alex Shon celebrates with his diploma on the podium after the 3A Shot Put during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Marcus Czapar 1 052723.JPG
El Paso-Gridley's Marcus Czapar cheers on teammates for the 1A Pole Vault for during the Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Lance Wiegand 1 052723.JPG
Eureka's Lance Wiegand competes in the 1A High Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
Finan Krenz 1 052723.JPG
Central Catholic's Finan Krenz competes in the 1A High Jump during Boys State Track and Field finals on Saturday in Charleston.
052823-dec-loc-track_15.JPG
Herrin’s Logan Clough starts the Class 2A 4x100 meter relay during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. The Herrin team finished first in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_16.JPG
The IHSA boys track and field championship finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_17.JPG
Herrin’s Kyrese Lukens finishes first in the Class 2A 4x100 meter relay during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_18.JPG
The IHSA boys track and field championship finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_19.JPG
The IHSA boys track and field championship finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_20.JPG
Herrin’s Logan Clough gets on the podium for winning first in the Class 2A 4x100 meter relay during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_21.JPG
The Herrin team poses on the podium after winning first in the Class 2A 4x100 meter relay during the IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_22.JPG
The IHSA boys track and field championship finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_23.JPG
The IHSA boys track and field championship finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_24.JPG
Pana’s Connor McGlauchlen throws discus during the Class 1A IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. McGlauchlen finished third in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
052823-dec-loc-track_25.JPG
Arcola’s Mitchel Myers throws discus during the Class 1A IHSA boys track and field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. Myers finished second in the event.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.