NORMAL — Summer 2023 Teaching Unvarnished will host a workshop Wednesday, July 12 at the Illinois State University Alumni Center in Normal.

The workshop, at 1101 N. Main St. in Normal, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and a closing reception. The workshop will feature the online exhibit "Unvarnished: Housing Discrimination in the Northern and Western United States" and educator resources. The exhibit digs deeper into the history of Illinois housing including segregation and discrimination.

The workshop will also feature a traveling exhibit that models a deep dive into local history.

Registration is required for the event. Applicants must be Illinois middle or high school educators. Teachers can earn eight hours of Continuing Professional Development Units through this workshop.

Teachers will receive a Teaching Unvarnished workbook, classroom posters, books and more.

For more information, visit unvarnishedhistory.org.

