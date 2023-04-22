BLOOMINGTON — What’s the greatest gift students will take away from Saturday's Celebrating High School Innovator Awards in Bloomington?

Paul Ritter, event founder and director, said it’s not the $1,000 cash prize for the top five teams.

“The greatest gift in this program is the discovery of each other and the networking that goes on in the room,” he answered.

Also an environmental science teacher for Pontiac Township High School, Ritter said the event had over 150 students in 37 teams prepare presentations for their projects.

The show was hosted at Illinois Wesleyan University, and Ritter said teams presented from across Illinois. Others showed ideas from Texas, and as far away as Turkey and the United Kingdom, via virtual presentations.

John Quarton, director of the Petrick Idea Center at IWU, said students in the top five teams will be offered $2,000 yearly scholarships across four years at IWU. The Illinois Manufacturing Association also offered $1,000 scholarships for the top teams, Ritter said.

Ritter said the fact that Saturday was also Earth Day “resonates clear with these kids.”

He said students were learning how to present their ideas and bounce them off of professionals in various fields.

“Each conversation is a new opportunity to accelerate,” he said.

Next week, Ritter said he’ll start work on planning the 2024 awards program for young innovators. He said it takes a whole calendar year to put it together.

Passion projects

At least two teams from the Twin Cities were recognized in the first awards showcase round. One team was A&F Co., which branded itself as an “allergy-friendly company.”

Its namesake derives from founders Ashleigh Horton and Faith Hartrich-Jackson. Horton, a junior at Normal Community West High School, said she has a tree nut allergy. Others in her family have allergies, too.

“We both are just really passionate about creating a better environment with allergies,” Horton said of her team.

She listed eight allergens, plus a vegan designator, each with a symbol so people can easily see which products are safe for them to use. The retail shelf displays would serve as easy identifiers for products free of tree nuts, fish, soy, egg, peanut, milk, shellfish and gluten.

Hartrich-Jackson, a senior at Normal Community High School, said she believes everyone knows someone with an allergy. She said their project is taking off from life experiences of those people, who have to read small print labels when grocery shopping.

They said they’ve partnered with Green Top Grocery in Bloomington for a test run. Their next trials will be at Ivy Lane Bakery.

Hartrich-Jackson said she’s headed to IWU next year to study business.

Several students from the Pontiac High School presented. That included senior Emma Nelson, who is developing a self-sustainable electric toothbrush. With her mom having grown up in Streator, she said she knows small towns don’t have easy access to dental care items.

“Being able to create something at the comfort of home I knew was essential,” she said.

Nelson said her research found a Princeton University study that showed 95% of lithium batteries are not recycled. She added that most electric toothbrushes use those batteries.

Her design wrapped 594 coils of copper wire around a PVC pipe, with alligator clips reading a voltage amount. After shaking a neodymium magnet through the pipe, Nelson said she found her concept was viable and could sustain kinetic motion.

She hopes to spread her project internationally, especially in developing countries.

Ann Marquis Fisher, IWU board member, visited Nelson’s booth. When asked if she was impressed by the creativity and innovation displayed at the awards, she exclaimed: “Oh my gosh!”

Marquis Fisher then said she could tell students were “really about doing good.” She added their professionalism was incredible.

Lucy Jackson was another Pontiac High School presenter. She said she’s trying to source recycled plastics to make vinyl records, and also reduce landfill disposal.

Jackson said records are produced from polyvinyl chloride, which pollutes toxic chemicals into the air.

She said 95% of plastics don’t get recycled, and she’s looking for plastic types 1 and 2 to mold into audio records.

Jackson said she researched another attempt to recycle plastic into records, but it used a mix of ocean plastics and the sound quality wasn’t the same.

She said she’s used waffle makers and Bunsen burners to melt plastics into prototypes. Jackson said she’s only been able to press a penny so far, and she’s looking to acquire a special oven.

“I’m trying to get bigger and better,” Jackson said.

Final award standings were not available at press time.

