Students appreciate new Bloomington Area Career Center program

BLOOMINGTON — Carter McMorris knows that after he graduates from high school next year, he's not looking to go into an office job. A new program at Bloomington Area Career Center is helping him figure out what he wants to do.

“It’s exactly what I needed, because it’s working with your hands,” he said.

McMorris, a senior at Normal West High School, is in BACC’s trades and manufacturing program, which started this school year. It gives students a chance to learn safety basics, including getting certified in OSHA 10 regulations. They also visit area businesses to learn about the jobs that are available there.

Drew Schaafsma, a junior at Normal Community High School, is in the program for a similar reason as McMorris.

“I didn’t ever want to work in an office or anything, I wanted to work with my hands,” he said.

Juan Cervantes, a senior at Bloomington High School, said he wanted to take the course as a way to make sure he has other options going forward. He plans to attend Heartland Community College next year, then transfer into an engineering program. This is his third year at BACC; for the past two years he has done the robotics and engineering program.

He became interested in BACC after hearing about it from others.

“I’d always heard good things about BACC through friends and family,” he said. “(…) They had all gotten good things out of it.”

Teacher Jeff Frantz said he is enjoying teaching the first session of the course. He spent a lot of the summer working out a schedule for the class with area businesses and organizations that the students would visit. In doing so, he has been working with places he never knew existed, despite having lived in the area all his life.

The goal is to let students know about the work they can do right here in the area and start giving them the skills they need to do it.

“They are able to experience a wide variety of jobs that are literally in their backyard,” Frantz said. “Having these experiences now will give them a huge advantage as they are able to work at realizing their dreams.”

The businesses they have visited so far include G3 Machining, BOPI Print+, Custom Touch Woodworking and Knapp Builders. Central Catholic High School junior Cole Highfill’s favorites so far have been G3 and Custom Touch. The visits are helping him narrow down what he wants to do.

“I want to go into the trades, I’m just not certain which trade I want to go into,” he said.

BACC Assistant Principal Bryce Hansen said having juniors in the class gives them the chance to learn about the wide array of trades, so they can then try to do a relevant program at BACC during their senior year, if they want. Students have to do an extra interview process with him, Frantz and some of the business owners in order to be accepted to the course.

The businesses also benefit, Frantz and BACC Assistant Principal Bryce Hansen said. The program lets the students get to know the businesses, and vice versa, before they even apply, so the businesses or unions know the students are dedicated and responsible. It comes at a time when workers are hard to find across the board.

“The businesses are excited for us to be there,” Frantz said.

Knapp Builders was McMorris’ favorite site visit so far. He was impressed at the way the company builds custom houses.

Schaafsma said he has enjoyed the visits so far, but is looking forward to learning about HVAC opportunities. The class will be visiting some of those later in the semester.

The visits will also get more hands on in coming weeks, as the students start to visit organizations like area unions, Frantz said.

During their classroom time, the students have gotten their OSHA 10-Hour certification in work site safety. They also learn the basic skills they will need in trades. On Wednesday, for example, they were reviewing how to use tape measures.

Frantz also gives them group challenges, like building freestanding structures out of index cards and seeing how many textbooks they can hold up.

Students The Pantagraph spoke to said they were enjoying the class and felt it was making them better prepared for their future plans.

“I really do enjoy this course and I’m excited to see what comes out of it,” Cervantes said.