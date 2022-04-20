Strike averted as Illinois State University union ratifies new contract

The agreement includes a retroactive wage increase from Oct. 1, 2021 and three scheduled wage increases, effective July 1 of 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the university's website. The contract runs through June 30, 2025.

Those making below $14.50 an hour are set to receive 6.5% increases, those making $14.51 to $16.25 an hour will get 4.5% increases, those making $16.26 to $17.50 an hour will get 3.75% increases and those making $17.51 and up will get 3% increases.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.