Strike averted as Illinois State University union ratifies new contract

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1110 voted by 92% for a contract agreement that was supported by the university and union bargaining teams late last week.
Prior to the tentative agreement, the union had been preparing for a potential strike that could have started this week. Local 1110 represents workers in dining, building and grounds services. The union, which is part of the statewide AFSCME Council 31, announced the results of the ratification vote Wednesday morning, after voting throughout Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday.
“It wasn’t easy, but by standing together in our union we made important strides toward nearly all our goals,” said Chuck Carver, Local 1110 president in the press release. “Significantly higher pay for our lowest-paid workers, we won that. Reward longevity for dedicated employees, we did that. Retroactive pay for the months we’ve worked hard while management wouldn’t move at the bargaining table, we got that, too. We fought hard to win the respect we deserve."
"The University appreciates the many vital roles our employees represented by AFSCME Local 1110 fulfill on our campus," the statement said. "We are pleased to continue to provide these employees with a very competitive total compensation package that, in addition to wages, also includes generous vacation time, sick leave, pension plan contributions, tuition waiver benefits, and multiple health insurance options for which ISU covers more premium cost than most other employers."
The agreement includes a retroactive wage increase from Oct. 1, 2021 and three scheduled wage increases, effective July 1 of 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the university's website. The contract runs through June 30, 2025.
Those making below $14.50 an hour are set to receive 6.5% increases, those making $14.51 to $16.25 an hour will get 4.5% increases, those making $16.26 to $17.50 an hour will get 3.75% increases and those making $17.51 and up will get 3% increases.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
Members of AFSCME Local 1110 and friends rallied outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The union voted earlier this week to approve a new contract, avoiding a strike.