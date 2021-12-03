Statewide scholarship named for late Heartland trustee

NORMAL — The Illinois Community College Trustees Association has created a statewide scholarship named in memory of Gregg Chadwick, the former Heartland Community College board chair. Chadwick died in September 2020.

Chadwick had served as board chair for 11 years at the time of his death, and was also the president of ICCTA, a role he had stepped into in 2020, according to his obituary. He spent 18 years in total on the Heartland Board of Trustees. He was 57 when he died.

The scholarship is based on community service and is open to students enrolled in the Illinois public community college system.

“Gregg Chadwick was a true servant leader in that he was quiet, steady, kind and a friend. In this spirit, ICCTA established the Gregg Chadwick Student Service Scholarship to honor his longtime and heartfelt legacy of public service,” said ICCTA President John Looney in a press release.

The scholarship is for $500. Students are nominated by their colleges, with one entry per college per academic yea, ICCTA’s scholarship information packet said. It is given based on the student’s role in community service, as well as their encouragement of others to participate in volunteering.

Along with his work on the Heartland board, Chadwick was chief operating officer at Marcfirst at the time of his death, his obituary said. The Normal-based nonprofit helps people with developmental disabilities.

The first round of nominations for the scholarship are due in March.

