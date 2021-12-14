State OKs 2 Heartland degree programs

NORMAL — Associates of applied science degrees in electric vehicle technology and trades management at Heartland Community College have received final OK. The Illinois Board of Higher Education signed off on the degrees on Tuesday.

The Heartland and Illinois Community College boards previously approved the plans.

“Our board approved the trades management degree back in March and the EV degree back in May,” said Rick Pearce, Heartland’s provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Most students in the programs will likely go into the workforce, as is common for degrees in applied science.

The new degrees require 15-16 credit hours of general education courses, which would almost certainly qualify to transfer to most bachelor’s degree programs, Pearce said. Some of the more specific courses that Heartland students will take might not transfer as easily.

“What you would think of as their major, that just doesn’t exist at the baccalaureate level,” Pearce said.

The electric vehicle degree is meant to prepare students for careers in the field, with special focus in getting students ready for certification in six Automotive Service Excellence certifications, IBHE documents say.

The trades management degree allows students to go beyond their trades apprenticeship with further learning to prepare them for supervisory roles, Pearce said. The degree includes 29 credit hours of trades apprenticeships.

Both degrees were included in a larger resolution approving a total of 10 new degrees across seven community colleges.

Heartland is developing a Electric Vehicle Energy Storage training program as well. The efforts seek to provide a workforce for the rapidly expanding electric vehicle sector, including Rivian Automotive's factory in west Normal.

