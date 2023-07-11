NORMAL — Freshman U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen has helped secure funding for biological research on infectious microbes for Illinois State University' school of biological science.

Sorensen, a Democrat representing District 17, has partnered with the Department of Health & Human Services to secure $74,000 to fund microbiology research, according to a news release.

"Partnerships between universities and the federal government help Central and Northwestern Illinois realize its potential by investing in the talented minds at our local schools," Sorensen said.

The funds will help students and faculty research ways to prevent and treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria that causes infections primarily in post-surgery patients in hospitals.