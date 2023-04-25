BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington's Beautification Committee has chosen Sheridan Elementary School to receive the annual Arbor Day tree.
A planting ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the school, 1403 W. Walnut St. in Bloomington.
Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, District 87 Superintendent David Mouser, city council members and Beautification Committee members will be in attendance.
The ceremony will include Sheridan's fourth grade students performing a readers' theatre of "The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein.
A tree was dedicated at David Davis Mansion on Friday by the by Letitia Green Stevenson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Mwilambwe will also issue the official Arbor Day Proclamation and present the Tree City USA flag. Bloomington Parks and Recreation staff members will help the students plant the tree on school grounds
, in keeping with the tradition of the committee and department choosing a school each year to receive a new tree.
For more information on the planting ceremony, contact Gina Lavazza at
lavazzag@district87.org or 309-307-9043.
Photos: Sheridan Elementary School parade, new playground dedicated
092119-blm-loc-4sheridan
Emergency vehicles drive down West Walnut Street during Sheridan Elementary School's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-15sheridan
Sheridan Elementary School Principal Jenifer McGowan came prepared with shark pride before marching in the school's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-16sheridan
Guardians of the Children members ride in the Sheridan Elementary School annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-6sheridan
Bloomington Assistant Police Chief Chad Wamsley waves during Sheridan Elementary School's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-17sheridan
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, greeted Sheridan Elementary School second-graders during the school's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-13sheridan
Illinois Wesleyan University mascot Tommy Titan and members of the football team ride in a truck during Sheridan Elementary School's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-18sheridan
The Bloomington High School marching band played in the Sheridan Elementary School annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-7sheridan
Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly, right, drives in Sheridan Elementary School's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington. Reilly has announced he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-8sheridan
Sheridan Elementary School first-graders cheer during the school's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Back to school, back to school ...
Illinois State University senior Madison Williams greets Sheridan Elementary School second-graders Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, during the annual Back to School Parade along West Walnut Street in Bloomington. The event features community members, organizations and others to help celebrate the new school year.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-9sheridan
Culver's mascot "Scoopie" waves during Sheridan Elementary School's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-10sheridan
Andrew Held, interim executive director of the Western Avenue Community Center, marches in Sheridan Elementary School's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-11sheridan
Hannah Johnson, education program coordinator at the McLean County Museum of History, walks in Sheridan Elementary School's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-19sheridan
Sheridan Elementary School fourth-graders marched in the school's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-12sheridan
Natasha Syed, community liaison at Sheridan Elementary School, waves to students marching in the school's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-14sheridan
Sheridan Elementary School kindergartners walk in the school's annual Back to School Parade on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-3sheridan
Sheridan Elementary School first grade teacher Ken Hamerlinck walked with his students in the school's annual Back to School Parade Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-5sheridan
Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly, left, and Jay Teztloff, director of the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department, talk to Sheridan Elementary School third-graders as they dedicate a playground Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at O'Neil Park in Bloomington. The playground, across the street from the school, was a joint project between the city and the school district.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
092119-blm-loc-2sheridan
Sheridan Elementary School third-graders enjoy some play time on a new playground, located across the street from the school, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Bloomington. It was a joint project between Bloomington District 87 and the city.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.