BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington's Beautification Committee has chosen Sheridan Elementary School to receive the annual Arbor Day tree.

A planting ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the school, 1403 W. Walnut St. in Bloomington.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, District 87 Superintendent David Mouser, city council members and Beautification Committee members will be in attendance.

The ceremony will include Sheridan's fourth grade students performing a readers' theatre of "The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein.

Mwilambwe will also issue the official Arbor Day Proclamation and present the Tree City USA flag. Bloomington Parks and Recreation staff members will help the students plant the tree on school grounds, in keeping with the tradition of the committee and department choosing a school each year to receive a new tree.

For more information on the planting ceremony, contact Gina Lavazza at lavazzag@district87.org or 309-307-9043.

Photos: Sheridan Elementary School parade, new playground dedicated 092119-blm-loc-4sheridan 092119-blm-loc-15sheridan 092119-blm-loc-16sheridan 092119-blm-loc-6sheridan 092119-blm-loc-17sheridan 092119-blm-loc-13sheridan 092119-blm-loc-18sheridan 092119-blm-loc-7sheridan 092119-blm-loc-8sheridan Back to school, back to school ... 092119-blm-loc-9sheridan 092119-blm-loc-10sheridan 092119-blm-loc-11sheridan 092119-blm-loc-19sheridan 092119-blm-loc-12sheridan 092119-blm-loc-14sheridan 092119-blm-loc-3sheridan 092119-blm-loc-5sheridan 092119-blm-loc-2sheridan