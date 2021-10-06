Service restored after ISU power outage

NORMAL — Ameren worked on Wednesday to correct some outages on the Illinois State University campus. At least six buildings were affected, with all power being restored around 4 p.m.

The university started providing updates on the outage around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday through its Facebook page. No further outages were expected.

Power was restored by noon to all buildings except the Bone Student Center and the Bowling and Billiards Center.

Classes held in the affected buildings were moved or canceled as needed. Around six or seven buildings were affected, said spokesman Eric Jome.

At 3 p.m. the university announced there would be a planned power outage starting around 3:30 p.m. for the Student Services Building, Julian Hall, DeGarmo Hall, Science Lab Building and Milner Library. The planned outage was expected to last approximately 30 minutes and required closures for those parts of campus.

Around 4 p.m. the power was restored to all affected buildings. Most restaurants in the student center remained closed for the rest of day, as did the COVID-19 testing center. Late classes could be held in the buildings, but students were encouraged to check with professor and event organizers.

ISU and Ameren spokespeople did not know the cause of the outage as of Wednesday afternoon.

