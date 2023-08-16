BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington School District 87 board members heard Wednesday evening that they are moving through fiscal 2024 with a surplus in their budget.

The district's business manager, Michael Cornale, presented the first iteration of the fiscal 2024 budget, which began July 1, saying the final budget is required to be submitted to the state by Sept. 30. Crucially, Cornale said District 87 was projected to be in a surplus, conservatively at around $850,000, at the end of the last fiscal.

"I knew it was going to be a surplus," he said. "I didn't want to overextend myself. Happy to report, I come to you this evening, unaudited, overall surplus of $9.5 million, which is a great place to be."

He explained that the difference in calculation resulted from adjustments in tax revenue, state funding and fewer expenditures than anticipated from operations and maintenance as well as the education fund, which is the district's main operating fund.

Cornale said this surplus positions the district in a positive space for two of their upcoming goals: expanding service for pre-kindergarten students as well as for career and technical training.

"I think the additional surplus funds gives us the autonomy to really have those discussions to potentially find valuable opportunities that all parties can win. And, if we can find something reasonable that fulfills our needs, I think it's a worthwhile pathway to take," Cornale said after the regular board meeting.

Bryce Hansen, director for the Bloomington Area Career Center, also delivered a needs assessment for expanding career and technical training.

Hansen said technical training is an additive and alternative to four-year college education that he did not have as a student. He said his high school counselor "really forced on us this false, binary choice that you're either going to go to a four-year school or you're going to end up somewhere you don't want to be.

"And I think we're trying to help kids understand there's a lot more choices than that. And we want them to make the best choice for them."

Hansen said demand for BACC classes, which are taken in conjunction with regular courses at area high schools, has increased in the past decade from parents, students and local employers.

Classes take place at Bloomington High School and a handful of off-campus, satellite locations.

He said the BACC has four goals for students: explore a career; learn a marketable skill; determine their post-secondary route; and "leave with something in their pocket," whether that be dual-credit hours or a professional certification.

Hansen said students learn both hard skills, technical abilities and soft skills at BACC. He listed some of those soft skills as "putting your phone down and looking somebody in the eye. How to show up on time. How to persevere. How to be professional and mature in a work setting.

"A lot of what we hear from employers is that's as, if not more, valuable than even ... the technical skills."

He said there were four options to expand student access to BACC, including increased satellite stations, but the most preferential one was for District 87 to acquire more space dedicated for the BACC.

Capping off the meeting, the board unanimously approved a new letter of understanding with the district's paraprofessionals, like their teachers aides, to increase their pay.

Superintendent David Mouser said of the agreement, "For our teacher's aides, really really excited to have gotten that work done. I think that's good work to create a wage that compensates them for the work they do with our students. They're important."

Editor's Note: this story will be updated

