BLOOMINGTON — Inside Latrice Galloway's classroom at Stevenson Elementary, the first day of school means love and positivity.

"Good morning," the teacher greeted her class Friday morning. "Today is your first day of third grade. I am so excited you're in my class.

"And, if you know me," she went on, "you know that I can get sensitive ... And even if I haven't had you before, I'm going to love you like I love my kids. Because we're a family now."

Galloway held her pupils' gazes as they sat, some anxiously perched on the edge of their chairs, others propping themselves up on their desks and a few still wearing their backpacks.

"Look around," she said. "Look around. All these classmates, we are a family now." She waved her arm around the room. "Got it? We're a family, so we take care of each other."

Applauded arrival

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, teachers, school board members and volunteers with the not-for-profit Promise Council, a group that works to "remove barriers to learning," stood outside Stevenson's entrance high-fiving, fist-bumping, dancing and cheering as students returned for the 2023-24 school year.

Jasmyre Gray dropped off her 6-year-old, Zoie Foster, for first grade. "She's ready. She's excited," Gray said. "She laid out her clothes. She woke herself up this morning. She's ready."

For 30 minutes, parents brought their children — some scared, some nervous, some excited and some running to hug friends not seen since May — to the wide open doors at Stevenson.

Fourth grader Nazir Knox said he's ready to help his classmates.

"I like helping people, and I want to learn more," he said, as Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" played from the loud speaker behind him.

Knox's mother, Danisha Beard, said his attitude "makes me feel great ... I like that he likes helping people. I like that he enjoys teaching everyone how to do math because he feels like that's one of his strongest subjects."

Becoming emotional, Beard continued, "I'm choking on my words, because, being able to see him in fourth grade, and to speak like that, is very intelligent."

Gray said she had never received such a welcome back to school.

"All the years I went to school, I never got applause on the first day. And I think it's great for them," she said. "I just hope this year is a great year for them. I really love Stevenson's curriculum. I feel it's very progressive. They really help the children with reading and things, so I'm excited to see what (Zoie) does this year."

Cathy Lust, a member of Bloomington District 87's Board of Education, said it was a good day.

"I'm always excited for the start of the new school year," she said. "It's a new beginning — I just get excited for it."

Lust, whose children attended District 87 schools, said the first day of school is always special.

"Just seeing the parents and how excited they are (and) the kids — some are nervous. Some are excited. It's a good day," she said.

First lesson

Back in Galloway's classroom, after some talk of expectations and routines had finished, she immediately jumped into an impromptu math lesson. She wanted to know how many students would be having a lunch provided by the school.

"We have 16 students," she said, writing the number on the whiteboard. Then, she asked how many brought their lunch from home: two. The teacher marked a minus two under the 16.

"Sixteen students, how many are having hot lunch? Raise your hand when you have the answer," Galloway said.

One girl raised her hand, but she was having trouble putting the answer into words. So Galloway grabbed a long measuring stick, and she pointed to a list of numbers above the whiteboard.

"We have 16 students, two brought their home lunch," she said as she pointed to the numbers. "Am I going to add students or take students away?"

"Take students away," the children answered in unison.

"We have 16 — one, two back, how many? ... Let's do it as a class: one, two, three," she counted down. All together, the third graders said, "14."

Galloway told her class she used to be scared of teaching math, but "I love math now."

It seems like some of that love for arithmetic was transferred to her students.

Last year, Knox's third grade year, Galloway was his teacher.

It turns out, he wants to teach math when he grows up. "I like helping people with math, and, when they need a question, I just help them."

Why?

"I had a good experience with Mrs. Galloway, and she was a good teacher," he said.

