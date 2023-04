NORMAL — Scholar Kate Manne will be the keynote speaker for the 26th annual Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies Student Research Symposium on Thursday, April 27.

Manne has been named the "philosopher of #MeToo." She teaches as Sage School of Philosophy at Cornell University. She will present "He Said, She Listened: On Epistemic Entitlement, Mansplaining and Gaslighting" at 1 p.m. in the Prairie Room of the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University.

Manne will explore the underlying causes of misogyny and explore the sense of moral entitlement to a woman's sexual, emotional, reproductive and material labor.

The symposium a daylong celebration of student scholarship, creative work and ideas that are underrepresented in ISU's traditional curriculum. Students, faculty and staff will present work in the Prairie Rooms throughout the day.

Registration opened April 5 and can be completed online. All the events are free and open to the public.

