ROE 17 announces new school with focus on mental health

BLOOMINGTON — Regional Office of Education 17 plans to launch a new program for students who might be hospitalized or have been discharged from a hospital, with most students expected to be those experiencing mental health concerns.

The Central Illinois Bridge Academy will be a public school for students in 7th through 12th grade who are at least 13 years old, a Tuesday press release from ROE 17 said. It is expected to launch this fall and have up to 40 students.

The students will be referred to the Bridge Academy by their home district if they need support beyond what the district can offer, the press release said. ROE 17 covers McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Logan counties. The Bridge Academy will be based in Bloomington-Normal.

The school will include individualized plans for students, as well as opportunities for on-site therapy and experiential learning. There will also be a focus on access to natural spaces and natural light.

The Bridge Academy is being funded by a youth mental health initiative through an intergovernmental agreement between the Town of Normal, City of Bloomington and McLean County. Additional funding will come from the Illinois State Board of Education and United Way of McLean County. Funding was sought for the first two years of the program, the release said.

Additional details, including the school’s calendar and open houses, are expected this summer.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

