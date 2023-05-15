ROANOKE — Roanoke-Benson High School graduation will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the school gymnasium.
The graduates are as follows:
A-F
Hayden Berchtold, Andrew Beschorner, Isaiah Beyer, Grace Burmood, Collin Delagrange, Amanda Durand
G-K
Greenlee Grady, Jaycee Kearfott, Timothy Kennell, Emmi Knepp
L-P
Marley Leman, Brock Magnuson, Brock Martin, Daniel Moser, DJ Norman, Zayne Pascal, Zoyee Pascal, Cameron Phillippe
Q-Z
Rosemary Rients, Aliya Sauder, Ellsworth Schirer, Faith Schuster, Summer Swearingen, Maximus Tessem, Braden Tomlinson, Alexis Weldon and Anna Whitten.
Meet the 2023 prom royalty in Central Illinois
It's prom season in Central Illinois! Here's a look at prom courts for area high schools.