Roads closures, traffic expected with ISU, IWU move-in days

NORMAL — Roads in Bloomington-Normal will be affected by college move-ins the next two weeks, including road closures around the
Illinois State University campus. Move-in for ISU starts Monday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21. Classes at ISU start Monday, Aug. 22.
The most significant effect will be on Fell Avenue, which will be closed between Mulberry Street and College Avenue and will be southbound only between Mulberry and Beaufort streets. There will be signs around campus directing drivers to the new traffic patterns and parking for the various residence halls.
Illinois Wesleyan University expects the busiest move-in day on its campus will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, when new students move in, spokeswoman Julia Perez said. Returning students will be coming back to campus Aug. 27 and 28, with classes starting Aug. 29. Drivers should use extra caution in the area around the IWU campus all three of those days.
IWU has not yet announced any road closures related to move-in.
Drivers in Bloomington-Normal should also remember that McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 start classes next week, with most students at the districts resuming Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Photos: The scene outside Mar-a-Lago after FBI searches Trump's Florida estate
Secret Service agents stand at the gate of Mar-a-Lago after the FBI issued warrants at the Palm Beach, Fla., estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (Damon Higgins/Palm Beach Daily News via AP)
Damon Higgins
Armed Secret Service agents stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Police stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Armed Secret Service agents stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, late Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
Supporters of former President Donald Trump drive past his Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
An armed Secret Service agent stands outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
Secret Service agents stand near one of the entrances to Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
Andres Leiva
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
Police direct traffic outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
Police direct traffic outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
A man stands outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Media stand outside Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
Andres Leiva
The exterior of Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., is pictured on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
Andres Leiva
A supporter of former President Donald Trump drives past the Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Palm Beach Police officers are seen parked near Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
Andres Leiva
Palm Beach Police officers speak near Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
Andres Leiva
A supporter of former President Donald Trump drives past his Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Jupiter resident Kathy Luksch, right, stands with others gathered to support former President Donald Trump on South Ocean Boulevard near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. "How dare they!" Luksch said, referring to the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
Andres Leiva
A man who declined to provide his name stands by a flag expressing support for former President Donald Trump near his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The FBI has searched the estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
Andres Leiva
Stickers in support of former President Donald Trump are displayed on the trunk of a sports utility vehicle parked on South Ocean Boulevard near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., late Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The FBI has searched the estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
Andres Leiva
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.