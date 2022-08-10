Roads closures, traffic expected with ISU, IWU move-in days

NORMAL — Roads in Bloomington-Normal will be affected by college move-ins the next two weeks, including road closures around the Illinois State University campus.

Move-in for ISU starts Monday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21. Classes at ISU start Monday, Aug. 22.

The most significant effect will be on Fell Avenue, which will be closed between Mulberry Street and College Avenue and will be southbound only between Mulberry and Beaufort streets. There will be signs around campus directing drivers to the new traffic patterns and parking for the various residence halls.

Illinois Wesleyan University expects the busiest move-in day on its campus will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, when new students move in, spokeswoman Julia Perez said. Returning students will be coming back to campus Aug. 27 and 28, with classes starting Aug. 29. Drivers should use extra caution in the area around the IWU campus all three of those days.

IWU has not yet announced any road closures related to move-in.

Drivers in Bloomington-Normal should also remember that McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 start classes next week, with most students at the districts resuming Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.