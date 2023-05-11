COLFAX — Ridgeview High School graduation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in the gymnasium.
The valedictorian is Kaelan Behnke and the salutatorian is Chloe Willard.
Graduates include:
A-F
Kaelan Behnke, Clayton Beitz, Damin Burke, Christian Crowley
G-K
Briana Goeppinger, Dakota Goewey, Kayce Hall, Annalyn Harper, Kameron Harrison, Cadence Hartness, Olivia Hawthorne, Sophia Helmig, Cale Hoffman, Emma Jennings, Celbee Johnson, Loren Kaeb, Cameron Kelly, Briley Kenney
L-P
Logan Lenz, Caeden Lopshire, Evan McMahill, Kayla Miller, Anthony Parada
Q-Z
Gabriel Ranta, Jillian Schumm, Brinley Stevens, Kyle Stubblefield, Avry Tolan, Victoria Turner, Jacob Whitehill, Chloe Willard, Jacob Wright, Michael Wyrick and Darius Yocum.
Meet the 2023 prom royalty in Central Illinois
It's prom season in Central Illinois! Here's a look at prom courts for area high schools.