BLOOMINGTON — Fighting back tears and choking up, Diane Wolf, retiring assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at Bloomington District 87, told the school board to dream big.

"If you cannot dream it, it will not happen," Wolf said Wednesday in her final presentation to the board.

"We cannot take parameters as boundaries," she continued. "We have to dream for the very best. Because, every single day, a parent gives us their child — the child they would die for — into our care. You have to dream the very best for that kid."

Wolf is retiring after 31 years as an educator and administrator.

"(Former District 87 Superintendent) Barry Riley said to me, 'Go and dream as big as you can. Because, sometimes, there's a kid that can't even see the dream that somebody is giving them.' And I hope that I have conveyed that in some way," Wolf said.

Her presentation included life and career lessons that she learned over her long tenure in education, lessons on teamwork, communication, finances, teamwork and a simple message, "You are never too old to learn."

Wolf said her future will still be close to education.

"I don't think I'll be too far from District 87 and my beloved (Illinois State University) Redbirds," Wolf said. "I'll be staying around."

Finances

Other agenda items included a fiscal 2023 budget presentation by Michael Cornale, the district's chief financial and facilities officer. He told the board that, aiming to remain fiscally responsible, he typically presents the board with a future budget that underestimates revenue and overestimates expenses.

Cornale said he does this so that he can tell the board "the script has flipped."

"Well, I'm here to say the script has flipped," Cornale said, noting that the school district's budget is in good standing despite the number of renovations and projects to be completed this year.

Cornale did clarify that the timeframe for renovations at Bloomington High School had to be expanded for electrical work.

LGBTQ+ students

Emily Piercy, the only member of the public who signed up to speak to the board, addressed treatment of LGBTQ+ students.

Piercy was a social work intern at BHS this year.

"This year has truly been the highlight of my career," Piercy said, but that she wanted to address the board "to advocate for my students."

She said students who identify as LGBTQ+ feel neglected at BHS and are being bullied by classmates.

"Students have reported being called slurs in the hallways ... not getting access to gender appropriate bathrooms ... being told they aren't really trans," Piercy said.

"Safety and mental health (for LGBTQ+ students) are not being taken seriously," she said.

Piercy told the board that there are teachers in the school who "display some allyship," but she said students have told her they do not feel like teachers understand what they are feeling.

Piercy then urged the board to exercise more diversity and inclusion in their hiring processes.

