NORMAL — The local Transition Planning Committee has scheduled an event next month to help families of students with disabilities learn about area resources.

The TPC transition fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 11 at Heartland Community College. The open house event will feature an array of community resources for students with disabilities as they get ready to leave school and transition to adult life.

Groups planning to attend include Marcfirst, Bloomington Housing Authority, Connect Transit, Special Olympics, YMCA and the Center for Human Services. More than 35 organizations are expected, an announcement of the event said.

The TPC is run out of the Regional Office of Education 17.

The fair will be held in the Astroth Community Education Center on the Heartland campus in Normal. It is free and meant for parents of students with disabilities and high school juniors and seniors with disabilities, up to 22 years old.

