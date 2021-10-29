Report card shows pandemic's continued impact on Illinois students

BLOOMINGTON — The first set of data for the Illinois State Board of Education Report Card is out, but it does not include much information about how schools are performing. Assessment data and a summative designation of how each school is faring were not included.

ISBE released general and financial data included in the report card on Friday. Schools were able to delay assessment from the 2021 spring semester to this fall, so ISBE did not have district-level assessment data available.

The U.S. Department of Education waived the requirement for an overall, or summative, designation for the 2021 report, so ISBE did not issue them. Last year ISBE re-issued its 2019 designations.

Statewide trends that have emerged from the available data include increases in teacher retention and in students taking Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes, ISBE said in a press release.

“Considering the circumstances schools were operating under, (the increase in advanced courses) is really great news,” State Superintendent Carmen Ayala said in a media briefing earlier this week.

The lack of summative assessments can make it difficult for schools to track their progress in an easy way, said Diane Wolf, Bloomington District 87 assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.

“It’s like you’ve stalled,” she said.

The pandemic left schools in a place where it does not make much sense to compare their performance year to year, Wolf said. ISBE warned against some comparisons to the 2020 report card, but the changes of the pandemic lasted through the 2020-21 school year and now into the 2021-22 year as well.

Unit 5 is reviewing the data from the state, but also uses its own measures throughout the year, said Superintendent Kristen Weikle.

The overall number of teachers, and teacher retention, increased statewide. Retention increased by 1.2 percentage points to 87.1%.

The Bloomington-Normal area averaged about 4% above the statewide average in teacher retention, at 89.4% compared to 85.8% across the state.

Across the state there has been a decline in the percentage of ninth-grade students considered "on track," or earning at least five course credits and having no more than one F per semester.

Being on track in ninth grade is one of the best indicators of graduating from high school, Ayala said.

In Illinois, the number of students on track declined from 86.6% in 2019 to 82.2% in 2021.

High schools in the Twin Cities area averaged 87.4% of ninth-graders on track.

Prairie Central CUSD 8 and District 87 were behind the averages, at 71.3% and 76.9%, respectively.

Statewide, students were out of school more often last school year, with one in five students missing 10% or more of the school year.

At the same time, last school year was difficult for families, and Wolf believes they were doing the best they could to get students to school.

ISBE has not collected specific data on the connection between attendance and assessment, said ISBE Research and Evaluation Officer Brenda Dixon.

“I would say that’s a good hypothesis, but there is no data to say a definitive yes,” she said.

Unit 5 also acknowledges the strangeness of last school year, Weikle said.

"We all know that 2020-21 was an unusual year for students and staff, and the information on this year's report card is just one moment in time," she said.

The effects of the pandemic measures were disproportionately felt across the state by Black and Hispanic students and English learners, Ayala said. The state reported 71.7% of Black ninth-graders and 77.3% of Hispanic ninth-graders on track.

Those trends held true for Unit 5 and District 87. Unit 5 had 53.9% of Black students and 66.7% of Hispanic students in ninth grade on track, while District 87 had 64.9% of Black students and 76.8% of Hispanic students in ninth grade on track.

Those are trends District 87 is watching. Last school year was the district’s first having a majority minority student body, Wolf said. The report card showed only 46.2% of students identified as white.

The full data associated with the report card is not expected to be out until April, as some schools delayed standardized testing to this fall. Most district-level assessment data is expected to be released in early December.

The report card can be accessed at illinoisreportcard.com.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

