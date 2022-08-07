Registration open for State Farm's Tech Astra STEM Summit

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm is providing an opportunity for girls in grades 5 through 12 to close the gender cap in technology with the Tech Astra STEM Summit.

According to the national nonprofit Girls Who Code, in 1995, 37% of computer scientists were girls, and today it is only 24%. The biggest drop-off for girls in computer science is between the ages of 13 and 17.

Tech Astra is a one-day in-person and virtual summit to engage girls across the country in STEM. In 2021, the program welcomed more than 400 girls from 22 states across the country.

This year's event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Attendees can participate at locations in Bloomington, Atlanta, Phoenix and Dallas, or virtually through Zoom. Space is limited and the event is free.

Registration for the summit is open now until Sept. 10.

Those who are interested can sign up at https://statefarm.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0kdO-przouGdx7pnvWBwVIY6phCGFuztzT.

The summit will allow participants to engage in hands-on labs in the areas of STEM; build an anemometer to get a read on wind speeds; design a cellphone holder to stand up your phone; write a driverless car algorithm to help a self-driving car learn what to do next; hear from State Farm executives about the field of IT and innovation; and socialize with other girls who have similar interests in STEM.