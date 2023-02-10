NORMAL — The Heartland Community College Foundation and Regions Bank announced an endowed scholarship funded by Regions to benefit first-generation college students.
Regions’ $25,000 gift will award a $1,000 scholarship annually to a first-generation college student attending Heartland. This is the second contribution the bank has presented to the college to fund student scholarships.
First-generation college students are those whose parents did not complete a four-year college or university degree, regardless of other family members’ level of education.
There was birthday cake (3 to be exact), plenty of great food and interesting historic memorabilia as friends and employees of Connect Transit gathered to commemorate the past 50 years of providing safe and reliable transportation and look forward to the future.
Ryan Whitehouse, chairman, Connect Transit Board of Trustees; David Braun, Connect Transit GM
Ray Lai, Mike Matejka, Jeff Crabill
Stacie Lange, Neil Finlen
Eric, Melanie and Ethan Shellito, Kathleen Lorenz
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Tony Morstatter
Janice Crago, Aubrey Staton
Terry Reid, Normal Mayor Chris Koos, Neil Finlen
Judy Buchanan, Julie Hile
Linda Foster, Shelia Harris
Pam and David Braun, Judy Buchanan
Heartland Community College Foundation Executive Director Chris Downing, Regions Commercial Banking Leader Bart Rose, HCC Director of Student Support Services Michelle Baldwin and HCC Development Director Melissa Fasig.