Redbirds roost and root at ISU homecoming festivities

NORMAL — When returning to Normal, Julie Scholl said the Redbird pride just gets put into her heart.

That sense of pride was strong in the Polo woman, who tailgated Saturday among several family and friends as part of Illinois State University homecoming festivities. Scholl, an ISU Class of 1985 graduate in Criminal Justice, got her pre-game party on with friends including Nancy Henegar of Dixon, Lorie Wolber and Amanda Faivre, both of Polo, and her husband, Bruce Scholl. She said she met Bruce at ISU.

“My husband and I always said we would end up back here after college — we didn’t, but when we come back, we still feel like it's home,” said Scholl.

She said her recipe for the perfect tailgate party is made from friends, food and drinks. And, Scholl said they came stocked with supplies for cooking burgers and brats, and mixing old fashioneds.

She illuminated her Redbird pride further, and said: “You get a great experience in education and you also get to develop a closer community wherever you go.”

Scholl said she’s been tailgating at ISU since 1992 with friends like Henegar, from the ISU Class of 1982.

Also with their party were married couple Barb and Ty McKenna of Milledgeville with their son Mason McKenna, a senior in business education at ISU. Barb McKenna said their group has several generations of Redbirds, and “that’s what makes it fun.”

Mason McKenna said he was excited for the Redbirds football match against the South Dakota Coyotes. He said he believed the ISU team would win, and chanted: “Roll birds!”

To McKenna, Redbird pride means coming together as a school and cheering on their sporting teams.

“Really, just making all the difference you can from a fan’s perspective,” he said, “whether that’s getting loud on third down or just cheering them on when they need it.”

Musical machine

Additional crimson-colored pride marched Saturday morning through the ISU campus and uptown Normal for the homecoming parade. The ISU cheerleaders, color guard and the Big Red Marching Machine band led the procession.

Lucas Ford helped keep the beat with the Marching Machine on his quad drum set. He said they played a cadence called “Funk,” a cover of “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes and the ISU "fight" song.

The Normal-raised drummer said it’s really cool getting to march uptown with the band.

“To be able to give back to the community and spread some joy is something I love doing,” said Ford. “I love seeing the little kids there because I know some of them are going to be future drummers.”

Mark Peterson of Hudson came with his wife and his son Adam Peterson. He said his two grandchildren, Evelyn Peterson, 3, and Elise Peterson, 6, performed in the parade with the Ascension Dance Team.

Peterson said he loves coming uptown for festivities throughout the year. He also said he loved the Marching Machine band, noting there were lots of other bands this year.

Parading in addition to the music and circus performers were the Indy-pendence Service Dogs, an ISU registered student organization. “Ace” the dog, walked by ISU nursing senior Emma Burling, caught the attention of 6-year-old Cooper Johnson, and his parents Mike and Laura Johnson.

The family drove in from St. Charles. Mike Johnson said his daughter is a freshman studying education at ISU, and she joined the parade as part of the school's Endurance Dance Team.

He said they also came down recently for ISU Family Weekend, noting they had a great time then, too.

Cooper Johnson said his favorite part of the parade was getting candy, especially Smarties.

Tonya Mintz of Bloomington came to the parade with husband, Myron Mintz Sr., and her two children, Bryson, 8, and Myron Mintz Jr.

As an adjunct professor in the ISU University College of Applied Science and Technology, and an IT worker in the Student Affairs Department, Tonya Mintz said she wouldn’t miss homecoming.

Mintz added that it’s “one of the highlights of the year.”

Two former saxophonists for the Marching Machine spectated the parade, too: Marwin Esguerra of Chicago and Riley Carter of Dixon.

Esguerra, who got his ISU degree in music therapy, said coming back to see the ISU band perform was nostalgic.

Carter is a 26-year-old ISU music education graduate who now directs the Dixon High School marching band. He said the Marching Machine keeps the love of music alive “without the nonsense," while adding that the band environment was not too intensive.

Carter also said band was a great way to make friends. And, he said they always make a trip to Coffee Hound when they visit Normal.