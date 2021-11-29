Read the documents: Schedule set in District 87 age discrimination suit

PEORIA — A U.S. Magistrate Judge has pushed back deadlines and hearings for an age discrimination lawsuit against Bloomington District 87 to late 2022 and early 2023. The civil complaint was filed in August on behalf of Tanya Blumenshine.

The District 87 website lists Blumenshine as a Sheridan Elementary School kindergarten teacher. It does not say how long she has been in that position or when the list was last updated. The district’s answer to the complaint filed with the Illinois Central District Court says that Blumenshine is employed as an elementary school interventionist.

The district declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing personnel matters. Blumenshine, who is the wife of former Normal Town Council candidate Paul David Blumenshin, also declined to comment until consulting with her attorney.

The complaint says that Blumenshine was subjected to a hostile working environment due to her age since 2019. Actions included recording a private meeting, moving Blumenshine to a less desirable position in the district, failing to provide proper support, assigning the majority of at-risk students and students with severe behavioral issues to her and failing to provide adequate support for her, including not providing students with individual intervention, lawyers for Blumenshine said in the court filing.

The complaint also says she faced improper criticism for her job performance, physical intimidation by administrators, attempts to sabotage her teaching and attempts to “set her up for charges of insubordination.”

The complaint does not go into detail about any specific events contributing to the alleged actions.

The district’s answer to the complaint denies the allegations.

The complaint lists Blumenshine’s birthday as in May 1967, making her 54. The Age Discrimination in Employment Act, under which the lawsuit was brought, protects anyone older than 40 years old.

In addition to denying the specific allegations against it, the district’s answer also includes five affirmative and additional defenses. The defenses say that the complaint was filed beyond the statute of limitations, that Blumenshine failed to pursue all of her options for administrative solutions before bringing the claims and that the district acted in good faith and followed the ADEA.

The answer also includes specific responses to two of the complaints requests for relief.

The complaint was filed on Aug. 13, with the district’s response filed Oct. 15. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan E. Hawley placed an order setting the discovery and dispositive motion deadlines to Sept. 30, 2022, and Nov. 5, 2022, respectively.

As of now the case is scheduled for an April 10, 2023, jury trial before District Judge James E. Shadid.

