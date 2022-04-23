Read the documents: Inside Illinois State University's proposal for its new College of Engineering

NORMAL — Illinois State University’s application materials for its new College of Engineering show strong support from area corporations and state officials, as well as potential for growth and the need for the college to help with enrollment management.

The Pantagraph obtained ISU’s final application materials submitted to the Illinois Board of Higher Education through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Over hundreds of pages, the provided documents include proposals for the college and its two departments, electrical and mechanical engineering. Supporting materials, including letters of support and slideshows given by President Emeritus Larry Dietz, were also included in the submissions.

The college, approved by IBHE on March 15, will be the first new college at ISU since 1999, when the university absorbed the Mennonite College of Nursing.

The most recent new college or school at a public university in the state was the law school at the University of Illinois Chicago, which was approved in 2018, according to IBHE Executive Deputy Director Stephanie Bernoteit.

The submitted documents showed plans for ISU engineering students to start in fall 2024, but the timeline has been pushed to fall 2025. The university plans to start with three Bachelor of Science degrees: general engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering.

Outside support

The materials include letters of support from Rivian Automotive, State Farm, Toyota, Farnsworth Group and Archer Daniels Midland.

The letter of support on behalf of Toyota was provided by 1985 ISU graduate Michael Thomas, production engineering manager for Toyota Engineering Manufacturing of America. He majored in industrial technology, the letter says.

“ISU provided me with a well rounded education to compete with engineers from the universities I mentioned (which provide most of Toyota’s engineering workforce),” Thomas wrote. “Establishing a College of Engineering will only increase ISU visibility in the Industrial Technology field as well as the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering field.”

The other corporate letters spoke to the need for engineers in the region. ADM and the Farnsworth Group both said they regularly hire engineers in Illinois and they saw the new college as a way to fill the need.

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce and the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council also wrote letters of support. The chamber said the group sees the new college as an essential way for ISU to draw students to the area even as the nationwide student population declines.

Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Normal, and state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, also offered support.

Support from within academia included University of Illinois System President Timothy Killeen.

“While it may seem odd for the President of the University of Illinois System to support new academic programs at another institution, it is clear to me that there is a significant growing demand for engineering graduates in the State of Illinois,” Killeen wrote. “Our network of public universities should strive to fully meet this need.”

Not every letter is dated, but those that are came from the summer 2021.

University officials have said that ISU worked with corporate partners in designing the new college, but what any potential partnerships going forward could look like has not yet been decided.

Growth and enrollment

So far, the university has focused on the early years of the program, with plans to bring in around 130 students per cohort and reach a steady enrollment of roughly 520 students.

However, the college may need to bring in more than 130 students a year to keep total enrollment at the target. The application lays out three potential enrollment models based on how many students transfer out of the program to other majors at ISU. One model assumes no students leaving, one assumes 28% of students changing programs and one assumes 50% of students changing programs.

In presentations to the Board of Trustees in spring 2021, Dietz and Provost Aondover Tarhule laid out the need for the College of Engineering in enrollment management.

The number of students graduating from high school who enroll in college and universities is expected to decline sharply in coming years. The change has been called the "demographic cliff" or "enrollment crisis." The 2008 recession led people to have fewer children, and those children who were born will start entering college around 2025, Tarhule told the board in February 2021.

The College of Engineering — with its expected 520 students, plus more who potentially start in the engineering program but move to other majors — would help the university combat that decline.

ISU could use differentiated tuition for the engineering college. The materials submitted to IBHE include the potential that the tuition would start out 15% higher than normal tuition, with the potential for that to increase to 25% in the 10th year.

When the materials were submitted, in-state tuition was $11,754. With the differential tuition, in-state engineering students in the application’s hypothetical would have been paying $1,763 extra, for a total of $13,517 a year. Tuition could change before the programs start.

Much of the planning is still up in the air and no final decision on using differentiated tuition has been made, ISU spokesman Eric Jome said.

The university plans to house the college in the John Green Building on the north end of campus.

The recommended potential plans submitted to IBHE include dedicating a third of the space to design labs, with another quarter for engineering labs. The rest of the space would be roughly split between general learning areas like lecture halls and class rooms, collaborative spaces including group work areas and study spaces, and offices.

The proposal materials also point out the large parking area just west of the John Green Building could be potential space for expansion in the future. A $111 million new engineering building still tops the university’s request to the state for capital appropriations, but was not in the budget recently signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Within what was submitted to IBHE, the university is frank about the potential the new programs have to help with enrollment worries going forward.

“The proposed undergraduate engineering programs at Illinois State will help insulate the university against this enrollment decline by attracting students who would not otherwise apply to the institution,” the proposal said.

