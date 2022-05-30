Q&A: What to know about Unit 5's deficit conversations

NORMAL — As McLean County Unit 5 looks for ways to fix its ongoing structural deficit, its leaders have been asking the community for input. The district is in the middle of its four-phase process of deciding how to address the deficit.

Libertyville-based firm EOSullivan Consulting, headed by former state Rep. Ed Sullivan, is helping the district through the community engagement process. So far, the district has not announced what the next phase will look like, with Phase 2 surveys having wrapped up this past weekend.

Here's a look at what's been done so far, and what the public might expect going forward.

How large is the deficit?

For this school year, the district needed around $11 million in working cash to cover the deficit in the education fund. That number is expected to be around $14 million next year, and to continue increasing each year, totaling $54 million in extra cash needed over the next three fiscal years.

Where did the deficit come from?

Unit 5 has attributed the deficit to years of underfunding from the state, unfunded mandates from new state laws, and increasing costs generally. At a board meeting in March, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said that since 2010, the state has given the district $19 million less than it was supposed to under its own funding models. At the same time, the total equalized assessed value has risen inconsistently, and in a few years even decreased, even as costs have continued rising.

What is working cash?

Working cash is a fund from bonds and a small levy. The money can then be moved to different funds. The district has been using bonds as a “Band-Aid” to make ends meet, but this is not a long-term solution. Each issuance comes with fees, such as for credit agencies and attorneys, and the district has to pay interest on the bonds. Unit 5 Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman noted that the past two bonds have fairly low interest rates, but with the latest issuance, the rate had crept up, and he expects rates to continue rising. The $45 million from the last issuance is expected to help this year and the next two years, but may not cover the entire deficit.

What is Unit 5’s tax rate?

Unit 5’s tax rate this year is around $5.5827 per $100 of equalized assessed value (EAV). Of that, the education fund tax rate is $2.72 per $100. The education fund pays for things like teacher salaries and classroom materials. Both the total rate and the education fund rate are below the majority of districts in McLean County, according to data from the Illinois State Board of Education from 2020.

What has the district done so far?

To date, the district and EOSullivan have held six community engagement sessions across two phases. Phase 1 was an initial step to gather feedback from the community following presentations from district administration about the financial situation. Phase 2 asked for more specific feedback about some proposals, including ways to overcome current financial strains and opportunities to improve educational opportunities in the district. Phase 2 included both an online survey and phone survey.

The district also implemented cuts for next year, including eliminating 36 teaching positions through attrition and transfers and ending the eighth grade foreign language program. Two administrative positions were also cut. The board decided to keep the fifth grade band program after hearing from almost 70 members of the public at a seven-hour meeting in March.

What has participation been like so far?

The district and EOSullivan have not given a public update on Phase 2, as the survey ended Saturday. Phase 1 had more than 250 participants in the community engagement sessions and more than 150 filled out surveys afterward.

What proposals have been floated?

The first set of proposals listed funding that would be needed to prevent certain cuts from happening. These changes would lead to lower-quality education in Unit 5, district officials said.

Increase class sizes: $1.1 million per year

Reduce programs: $2.9 million per year

Reduce extracurricular and co-curricular offerings (such as music and athletics): $1.3 million per year

Shorten school days: $2.9 million a year

Decrease staff: up to $4 million a year

Close school buildings: up to $1.5 million a year

Increase fees: $180,000 a year

The district and consultants also asked what expansions and other opportunities the public might support in the future. These would require funding beyond what is needed to address the deficit.

Reduce class sizes: $1.95 million a year

Expand program offerings: $1 million a year

Increase student resources and support: $1 million a year

Accelerated education programs: $500,000 a year

Enhance 21st century teaching, including increased collaboration and technology improvements: $750,000 a year

Improve drop-off and pick-up organization: $250,000 a year

Improve safety and security: $300,000 a year

Increase space in buildings: up to $12 million

Turf athletic fields: $2.5 million

Some impacts overlap, so the separate costs may not add up to the totals needed to address the problems.

Will there be a referendum?

A referendum — which would allow the district to increase the tax rate if voters agree — is possible, but not certain. The board has indicated it remains open to non-referendum solutions if the community engagement process makes it clear that is what the public wants. Members have said that without funding increases, the cuts needed will drastically change education in Unit 5.

Surveys from the first round of community engagement suggested strong support for further discussions on a referendum, with more than 80% of survey participants saying they were open to considering increasing funding and 60% saying they were willing to support increased funding.

When did Unit 5 last raise its education fund rate?

Voters last approved an increase in 2008, when a vote to raise the education fund rate by $0.10 per $100 EAV passed. At the time, the district was growing quickly and had opened new buildings it needed to fill with teachers and other staff. That increase was the first increase since the early 1980s. Today’s rate is just 10 cents above what it was in 1983. The rate cannot be raised again without a referendum.

If there is a referendum, how much would taxes increase?

The size of any potential referendum is not clear yet and will depend on what the district hears during the community engagement process. In Phase 2, four potential funding increases were floated, but the final details are likely to be different from any of them.

The four examples were:

Minimal funding to meet some of the current negative impacts, which would require $11 million a year or $284 more for a $180,000 property

Base funding to meet the current negative impacts, requiring $13 million a year or $336 more for a $180,000 property

Medium funding to meet all the current negative impacts and implement some improvements, requiring $17 million a year or $439 more for a $180,000 property

High funding to meet all current negative impacts and all proposed improvements, requiring $21 million or $543 more for a $180,000 property

The final option was to keep taxing levels the same.

What's next?

Sullivan said he and his staff will continue to update the board on the process. Phase 2 was getting feedback on what EOSullivan calls its “menu” of options. Phase 3 will involve creating three possible plans from those options and community feedback. In Phase 4, the company will submit a final recommended plan, and the board will decide from there. The process, which started in April, is expected to take several months.

